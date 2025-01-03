Who Did Not Vote for Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Johnson is still the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives. Following a vote on Friday, January 3, 2025, the 52-year-old GOP member managed to keep his speakership by a slim margin. After a few Republicans initially voted against Johnson, it looked like he would not keep his position in Congress. Nevertheless, three key GOP members flipped their votes to support him. So, who are the Republicans that had a change of heart? Find out below.

How Many Votes Did Mike Johnson Need to Win Speaker?

In order for Johnson — or anyone in Congress — to win or retain their position as Speaker of the House, they need 218 out of 434 votes. Since the Republicans have a slim majority in the House, Johnson did not have the flexibility of losing a vote.

Who Voted Against Mike Johnson in the House?

Per CNN, the three Republicans who initially voted against Johnson were Thomas Massie, who cast his ballot for Tom Emmer; Ralph Norman, who voted for Jim Jordan; and Keith Self, who voted for Byron Donalds.

At the last minute, Self and Norman flipped their votes in favor of Johnson. Johnson then won the speakership with 218 votes. Massie, however, maintained his opposing vote. Johnson insisted he did not make any promises to Self and Norman despite their change of heart, CNN reported.

How Many Republicans are in the House?

There are 219 Republicans in the House versus the Democrat’s 215 members. The Republicans won the majority of the House following the 2024 election.

How Many Votes Did Hakeem Jeffries Get for Speaker?

Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat Minority Leader of the House, received 215 votes. After Johnson won, Jeffries spoke to his colleagues, noting that it was “time for us to come together, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans, to get things done for the people.”

“Our position is that it is not acceptable to cut Social Security, cut Medicare, cut Medicaid, cut veterans benefits, or cut nutritional assistance from children and families in order to pay for massive tax breaks for billionaires and wealthy corporations,” Jeffries said, adding that Democrats will “push back against far right extremism whenever necessary.”