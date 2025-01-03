Is Mike Johnson Still the Speaker of the House? Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mike Johnson, the 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, could have lost his job in Congress. As voting took place in the House on Friday, January 3, 2025, Americans were curious how the 52-year-old politician would retain his speakership position and what it would take to lose his place.

Just when the House began its speakership vote on Friday, January 3, 2025, Johnson released a statement via X vowing to “lead the House Republicans to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, hold the bureaucracy accountable and move the United States to a more sustainable fiscal trajectory.” He then listed what he planned to do if he remained Speaker, including to “create a working group comprised of independent experts — not corrupted by lobbyists and special interests — to work with DOGE and our committees on implementing recommended government and spending reforms to protect the American taxpayer; task that working group with reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and entities created by Congress — and issuing a report to my office for public release;” and to “request House committees undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews.”

How Many Votes Are Needed for Speaker of the House?

A person needs 218 out of the 434 votes in the House in order to win the Speakership — as long as all 434 lawmakers show up to cast their ballots. Currently, the Republicans have a majority in the House, but only by a thin margin. Johnson could not afford to lose one vote.

Is Mike Johnson Still Speaker of the House?

At the time of publication, Johnson is still the Speaker of the House. Initially, he appeared to have failed to secure the Speakership position after The Hill reported he had a narrow margin for error. At 1:30 p.m. ET, Johnson did not have the votes to keep his place as Speaker with 216 votes up against 215 votes for Hakeem Jeffries. Moreover, Thomas Massie voted for Tom Emmer, Ralph Norman voted for Jim Jordan and Keith Self voted for Byron Donalds.

However, CNN reported that Johnson managed to remain the Speaker after Self andNorman flipped their votes in support of Johnson.

How Many Republicans Are in the House?

There is a total of 435 seats in the House of Representatives. Following the 2024 election, Republicans won the majority of the House with 219 seats, while the Democrats have 215 in the House.