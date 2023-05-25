Who Plays Vanessa In ‘The Little Mermaid’? Everything To Know About Jessica Alexander

Jessica plays Vanessa in 2023’s The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid is about to make a splash over Memorial Day weekend. The live-action Disney flick is finally hitting theaters, and audiences will get to see Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, and more in action. After watching the film, you might be asking, who plays Vanessa, Ursula’s human alter-ego?

The actress playing Vanessa in The Little Mermaid is Jessica Alexander. The 23-year-old is having a breakout moment with her performance as Ursula’s villainous human persona. Get to know this talented British actress.

Jessica Alexander made her TV debut in 2018.

Jessica’s first main role was in the Italian Disney Channel series Penny on M.A.R.S. in 2018. She played Lucy Carpenter in the first 2 seasons. She went on to star in the series Get Even. Jessica received critical acclaim for her performance in A Banquet and starred alongside Matthew Daddario in Into The Deep. She’s been cast in the upcoming series Fallen.

Jessica is from England.

Jessica hails from London, England. She posted an Instagram photo in May 2022 on the streets of London and captioned it, “ldn girl.”

Jessica believes The Little Mermaid story is ‘timeless.’

The actress revealed to Variety Radio Online that the original Little Mermaid was “really special” to her growing up. “It’s timeless. It relates to everyone really. I think everyone can relate to feeling a little displaced and wanting more at some point in their lives.”

Jessica knew she wanted to be an actor from a young age.

Jessica told Total Film in February 2022 that she’s wanted to be an actor since she was 5 years old. “It sounds so cliche to say! But there was never any doubt in my mind, because I’m not really good at much else! I’ve been to hundreds of f***ing auditions and never gotten anything. I’ve been auditioning since I was 14,” she wrote.

Jessica loves to let her ‘inner demons’ out in her performances.

Following her time working on the horror thriller A Banquet, Jessica admitted to Total Film that she’s a “little bit sadistic” in that she likes putting herself “through a torturous performance. There’s something really freeing about it. I’m always chasing that feeling… It’s just a lot more fun to be possessed and crazy, and to let all your inner demons out.”