Who Killed JFK? About the Late President’s Assassination

Late former President John F. Kennedy was America’s youngest elected president. His assassination is one of the nation’s worst tragedies in history, and it made headlines once again after Donald Trump announced his administration would release his declassified files. After decades of conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy’s death, some Americans still wonder who killed JFK in 1963.

In Trump’s executive order, one of many that he signed after taking office in January 2025, he “determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue.”

“It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay,” the White House said in its executive order. “More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events. Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth.”

Below, learn more about Kennedy’s assassination and his files.

What Happened to JFK?

During a trip to Dallas on November 22, 1963, Texas, Kennedy was shot while sitting in the back of a motorcade. He was shot twice, once in the back and once in the head. He was promptly taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

How Old Was JFK When He Died?

Kennedy was 46 years old when he died. He was 43 when he was elected president.

Who Killed JFK?

Deceased U.S. marine Lee Harvey Oswald shot and killed JFK. Officials concluded that Oswald acted alone in Kennedy’s assassination. Oswald claimed he was not responsible for Kennedy’s death, and a man named Jack Ruby shot and killed Oswald on live TV at the Dallas Police Headquarters.

Oswald had a criminal record and was eventually discharged from the Marine Corps Reserve. He lived in Russia before marrying his wife, Marina. The couple then moved to the U.S. and had a daughter together.

Were the JFK Files Released?

Yes, Trump’s administration formally released 80,000 pages of JFK’s files in March 2025.