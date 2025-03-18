When Will the JFK Files Be Released? About All of the Declassified Docs

Image Credit: Getty Images

As one of his first actions as president of the United States, Donald Trump declassified the records pertaining to the assassinations of late former President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After signing several executive orders in the White House, Trump explained when the public can view the declassified documents and the reason behind his decision.

“I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest,” Trump stated in his executive order.

Below, learn all about the declassified JFK, RFK Sr. and MLK Jr. files.

President Trump Orders Historic Transparency: JFK, RFK, and MLK Files to be Declassified “This is a big one. A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades. Everything will be revealed.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/iYfF7huHj9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2025

When Will the JFK Files Be Released?

According to Trump’s executive order, the declassified JFK files will be released once the director of national intelligence and attorney general “present a plan to the president for the full and complete release of records relating to the assassination” of JFK “within 15 days of the date of this order.”

On March 17, 2025, Trump told reporters that his administration was planning to release 80,000 files on March 18, according to the Associated Press.

When Will the RFK & MLK Files Be Released?

Trump’s executive order indicates that the director of national intelligence and the AG will “review records related” to RFK Sr. and MLK Jr.’s assassinations and “present a plan to the president for the full and complete release” of the records “within 45 days” of the order.

Why Did Trump Declassify the JFK, RFK & MLK Assassination Records?

Trump’s executive order states he “determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue.”

“It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay,” the White House said. “More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events. Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth.”