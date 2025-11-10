Who Was Michael Willis Heard? All About the ‘Yes King’ Personality Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Willis Heard was a social media personality and content creator best known for introducing TikTok users to the “Yes King” meme. Unfortunately, Heard died in late 2025, his family and other members of his inner circle announced that November.

“My daddy man.. I’ma miss you so much king this is crazy to me and you really messing up the family with this one [sic],” Heard’s daughter, known on Facebook as Mykel Crumbie, wrote on Facebook. “IDC who didn’t love my father and didn’t like his lifestyle and WISHED DEATH ON HIM! THIS WAS THE GREATEST MAN TO LIVE ON THIS EARTH! The love and compassion he had is unmatched.”

Heard’s daughter added that her late father “came to everyone with LOVE and touch soooo many lives [sic]!” calling herself a “blessed girl so blessed to have him as MY DAD!”

“This is so hard for us as a family but this too shall pass and we will grow stronger,” she added. “I just know my dad is up in glory having an amazing time. I love you daddy ima see you again dont worry about me [sic].”

Below, learn more about Heard, his life, his social media presence and his untimely death.

Michael Willis Heard Was a Social Media Creator

As his fans know, Heard was popular on TikTok and Instagram for his uplifting, positive videos and messages.

Michael Heard Coined the ‘Yes King’ Meme

Overall, Heard’s “Yes King” meme generated a following on social media, as it became a widely used term.

Michael Heard Died in November 2025

As previously noted, Heard’s daughter shared the news of Heard’s death to her Facebook account. Additionally, fellow content creator Dayvon Augustu took to Instagram to pay tribute to Heard.

“RIP, Michael Willis Heard! Some of you may know him as a content creator of many sorts, he was a life coach as a well as a pastor,” Augustus wrote alongside a gallery of Heard, including one of him that appeared to be taken from a hospital. “I’ve known him for years and got news this morning that he died from [an] asthma attack that led to a heart attack that led to him being brain dead. As shocked as I am about this news I also know this is one man who lived his life as freely and fully as possible so I have no doubts that he has transitioned without many regrets!”

Toward the end of his caption, Augustus added that So DebNair, Heard’s partner, informed him of the “Yes King” creator’s death. “Light & Love to his family and his ex-husband @SoDebNair​, who broke the news to me this morning! MAN! Life is literally crazy!” Augustus further claimed that Heard’s daughter “provided” images of him in the hospital.

In DebNair’s own Instagram tribute, he referred to Heard as his husband and shared a picture of them kissing. “My heart is so broken, I don’t have alot of words but my husband passing away is insane. Thank you to everyone for reaching out. If you know, you know. I’ll miss him forever.”

How Did the ‘Yes King’ Michael Heard Die?

At the time of publication, an official cause of death for Heard has not been disclosed. No one from his family has shared the information.