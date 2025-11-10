How Did ‘Yes King’ Michael Willis Heard Die? What We Know About the TikTok Star’s Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Social media personality Michael Willis Heard, known for coining the popular “Yes King” meme, died, according to multiple outlets, which referred to a statement from a family member. Other content creators also paid tribute to Heard while grieving his death.

Here is what we know about the late social media personality known for his “Yes King” meme and his death.

Who Was Michael Willis Heard? About the ‘Yes King’ Meme

Heard was famous for sharing a positive outlook on life with his social media followers in addition to creating the viral “Yes King” meme.

Did the ‘Yes King’ Meme Creator Die?

According to Heard’s daughter, yes, he died. Multiple outlets have cited the Facebook user known as Mykel Crumbie, who announced his death on November 9, 2025.

“My daddy man.. I’ma miss you so much king this is crazy to me and you really messing up the family with this one [sic],” she wrote in a Facebook post that day. “IDC who didn’t love my father and didn’t like his lifestyle and WISHED DEATH ON HIM! THIS WAS THE GREATEST MAN TO LIVE ON THIS EARTH! The love and compassion he had is unmatched.”

Heard’s daughter added that he “came to everyone with LOVE and touch soooo many lives [sic]!” calling herself a “blessed girl so blessed to have him as MY DAD!”

“This is so hard for us as a family but this too shall pass and we will grow stronger,” she concluded. “I just know my dad is up in glory having an amazing time. I love you daddy ima see you again dont worry about me [sic].”

How Did ‘Yes King’ Personality Michael Willis Heard Die?

No one from Heard’s family has revealed his cause of death, though rumors about his health spread on social media. Fellow social media personality Dayvon Augustus paid tribute to Heard in an Instagram post, claiming they had known each other for years and that Heard allegedly suffered from an asthma attack and a subsequent heart attack before he died.

“RIP, Michael Willis Heard! Some of you may know him as a content creator of many sorts, he was a life coach as a well as a pastor,” Augustus wrote alongside photos of Heard, including one of him appearing to be in a hospital bed. “I’ve known him for years and got news this morning that he died from [an] asthma attack that led to a heart attack that led to him being brain dead. As shocked as I am about this news I also know this is one man who lived his life as freely and fully as possible so I have no doubts that he has transitioned without many regrets!”

Augustus added that So DebNair, Heard’s husband, informed him of the “Yes King” creator’s death. “Light & Love to his family and his ex-husband @SoDebNair​, who broke the news to me this morning! MAN! Life is literally crazy!” The caption also included a note claiming that Heard’s daughter “provided” images of him in the hospital.

As for DebNair, he referred to Heard as his husband in his own Instagram post, which read, “My heart is so broken, I don’t have alot of words but my husband passing away is insane. Thank you for everyone for reaching out. If you know, you know. I’ll miss him forever.”