Wade Cota: 5 Things To Know About Inspiring Singer On ‘American Idol’

Week after week, Wade Cota continues to impress the judges on ‘American Idol,’ making him a definite frontrunner as the competition continues to wind down.

The judges have been blown away by Wade Cota throughout this entire season of American Idol, and now, he’s found himself in the Top 20. Wade has definitely become a fan-favorite throughout this season, thanks to his powerful, yet unique voice, as well as his emotional story. As the competition continues, get to know Wade better with five fast facts about his music, family and more right here:

1. He had a rough upbringing. During his American Idol audition, Wade opened up about the hardships he faced while growing up with an abusive father. Wade referred to his biological father as “the devil,” and said he used to beat him, his mother and his siblings for years. His story was incredibly emotional, as he detailed how his father left him with a scar on his face and crack in his skull. The judges were beyond moved by the emotional tale and Wade’s strength to get through it, but they were even more blown away when they heard him sing!

2. His mother is his hero for a very good reason. Wade also revealed that his mother spent TWO years plotting a way to get herself and the kids away from Wade’s biological father. Finally, she was able to do so, and she raised the kids as a single mother. Wade has gushed about his mother multiple times throughout his time on Idol, and said he hopes to be able to repay her for all that she did if he is successful in his music career.

3. He’s done some acting. Wade starred in the short movies, Losing It and Last Christmas, which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

4. He’s part of a band. While Wade is on American Idol as a solo artist, he’s previously performed in bands since he was 12 years old. He is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for a group called Sugar Water, who describe themselves as “John Mayer and the Foo Fighters having a baby.”

5. Where did he go to school? Wade graduated from Moon Valley High School in Phoenix, Arizona, and went onto attend college at Glendale Community College.