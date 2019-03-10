‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Auditions Continue With Talented Singers Wowing The Judges

The auditions are well underway on season 17 of ‘American Idol,’ and the continued with more jaw-dropping performances during the March 10 episode. Follow along as it goes down!

The March 10 episode of American Idol brings judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie around the country for even more auditions. First up is Ashton Gill, who is friends with season 16 contestant, Laine Hardy. Laine offers Ashton some valuable advice before the audition, and even joins her to play guitar as she performs. Ashton sings Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos,” and the judges admit that her nerves are pretty evident and it makes the performance a bit pitchy. However, they recognize her potential and give her three ‘yes’ votes to send her to Hollywood! Meanwhile, the judges urge Laine to sing them something, too, even though he didn’t plan to audition again. They’re blown away and offer him a golden ticket of his own, which he decides to accept.

Up next, a young country singer, Austin Michael Robinson, sings “Your Man” by Josh Turner. Katy cannot stop smiling as he performs, and Austin has all the judges cracking up with his dance moves. They’re worried he might need some maturing before he’s ready to take on the competition, and Katy votes no because she thinks it’s not the right time for Austin. However, he gets ‘yes’ votes from Lionel and Luke, so he’s off to Hollywood!

The next audition is from Jake Puliti, who sings his own unique rendition “This Is How We Do It.” The performance gets Katy up out of her chair and dancing. Aside from the whole thing being super entertaining, the judges also recognize that Luke has some great talent, and they send him onto Hollywood.

