Vinnie Hacker: Everything To Know About ‘Hype House’ Star

Vinnie Hacker, 20, is a famous social media star. He grew up in Seattle, Washington and attended O’Dea High School. He played baseball for his school and for the premier youth league Seattle Select Baseball Club. Vinnie rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 and he now has over 14 million followers on the social media app. He typically posts selfie-style videos of himself lip-syncing and more.

In January 2021, Vinnie joined the The Hype House, which is a collective of teenage TikTok stars living in Los Angeles. Netflix launched a reality series about the group that stars Vinnie and his fellow TikTokers. Outside of TikTok, Vinnie does modeling and has even competed in a celebrity boxing tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about Vinnie.

TikTok

Vinnie blew up on TikTok during 2020 with the likes of Addison Rae, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and more. The videos on his account each get millions of views and likes. Vinnie appears to have a partnership with Amazon that he promotes in his videos. He’s never shy about taking off his shirt and showing off his body on TikTok. Vinnie became an official member of The Hype House in Jan. 2021. Exactly one year later, the Netflix series came out and followed Vinnie, Lil Huddy, Nikita Dragun, Thomas Petrou, Larray, Mia Hayward, Alex Warren, and more creating TikToks while navigating friendships and relationships in L.A. Vinnie also has a big presence on Instagram (5.8M followers) and YouTube (584K subscribers).

Work

Vinnie launched his own clothing brand, Purgatory, in December 2020. Purgatory offers T-shirts, hoodie sweatshirts, sweatpants and hats in limited drops. Vinnie opened his brand’s own pop-up shop in Los Angeles in January 2022.

Previous work

Before he joined Hype House, Vinnie was a member of Sway Gaming, a collective of social media stars collaborating on video games. Vinnie officially left Sway Gaming in January 2021, just before he joined Hype House.

Modeling

Vinnie is represented by the Seattle-based modeling agency SMG Model Management. He’s posted some of his modeling shots to his Instagram page before.

Boxing

Vinnie competed in LiveXLive’s “Battle of the Platforms” boxing tournament in Miami on June 12, 2021, which pitted TikTok stars against famous YouTubers. He fought against YouTuber Deji Olatunji and actually won with a TKO in round three.

Relationships

Vinnie was previously rumored to be dating fellow TikToker Faith Ordway. The two posted a TikTok together in November 2020, sparking dating rumors. Faith became the center of controversy that same month when fans uncovered controversial past tweets of hers. She briefly brought up Vinnie when she addressed the backlash online. “I care more about Vinnie and his image than my own, so I’ll dip because you’re bringing him issues,” Faith said.

In June 2022, Vinnie was linked to singer Olivia Rodrigo, 19, after they were seen hugging during a night out in Hollywood. Vinnie reportedly attended Olivia’s concert and her afterparty that night. However, his TikTok pal Josh Richards confirmed that Vinnie and Olivia aren’t dating on a podcast interview.

Family

Vinnie’s parents, Nate and Maria Hacker, are supportive of his social media career. His younger brother, Reggie Hacker, also has a big presence on TikTok. Reggie has over 160K followers and posts selfie-style videos that are smilier to his brother’s.

Tattoos

Vinnie has a bunch of tattoos, as evident by the shirtless footage available on his TikTok and Instagram. He has a spider tattoo on his chest, a snake tattoo around his neck, a spades tattoo near his waist, and more black ink on his hands and arms.