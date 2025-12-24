Who Is Tylor Chase? All About the Former ‘Ned’s Declassified’ Star & His Life Now

Image Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Curtis Lee/Instagram

Tylor Chase, the former child actor recognized for his Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide appearances, made headlines at the end of 2025 when his former co-star Daniel Curtis Lee lent him a helping hand amid his homeless situation.

“If anyone knows of a rehab or recovery facility willing to accept Tylor Chase on scholarship, please reach out,” Daniel implored his Instagram followers in December 2025. “I’m also looking for guidance from a financial advisor on setting up a trust where funds are released only after successful completion of a program. We want to do this the right way — safe, structured, and supportive.”

The next day, Daniel shared a separate video after he tracked Tylor down in Riverside, California, and took him out for pizza. The actor and podcaster then set him up at a local hotel.

Learn about Tylor below, from his past acting career to his current living situation, and how his former Ned’s Declassified co-stars raised awareness about him.

Tylor Chase Was a Child Actor

Tylor was an actor. According to his IMDb profile, he appeared in Good Time Max, Everybody Hates Chris and Ned’s Declassified. He has not starred in any film projects in recent years.

Tylor Chase Played Martin Qwerly in Ned’s Declassified

Tylor is recognized for playing the young Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified. The character was known as the talkative and smart student at the fictional James K. Polk Middle School.

Tylor Chase’s Homeless Situation Made Headlines in 2025

In December 2025, Tylor was approached by Daily Mail about his living situation when videos of him circulated online. He insisted that he didn’t consider himself “[actively] homeless at this time.”

“I stay around here locally. My mom is here,” Tylor pointed out. “I have a lot of good people helping me. It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way.”

The former actor added that he has family and friends nearby in addition to the housing shelter assistance program.

“There’s graceful charity from the grace of God’s family people. That’s a pretty chill aspect of it all,” Tylor said, adding, “It’s a true privilege, obviously. I’m not really active homeless at this time, I’m thinking that I would like to go see my dad, relatively shortly, in the state of Georgia.”

As previously noted, Daniel encouraged fans to reach out to him if they know of any rehab facility open to welcoming Tylor on a scholarship. Furthermore, Ned’s Declassified alum Devon Werkheiser spoke with TMZ about Tylor.

“It’s an everyday uphill battle to course correct. It requires a ton of support and patience and time,” Devon explained. “My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).