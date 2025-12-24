What Happened to Tylor Chase From ‘Ned’s Declassified’? About the Former Nickelodeon Star’s Homeless Situation

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase, best known for his appearances on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, received some help from old friend and co-star Daniel Curtis Lee when the latter discovered Tylor’s homeless situation in Los Angeles. Daniel, who played Cookie on the show, tracked Tylor down to offer some assistance, and former series lead Devon Werkheiser also got involved.

Who Is Tylor Chase?

Tylor is a former child actor best known for his upbeat and perky role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

What Ned’s Declassified Character Did Tylor Chase Play?

Tylor played the talkative and intelligent student Martin Qwerly at the fictional James J. Polk Middle School on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

What Happened to Tylor Chase? His Homeless Crisis Explained

Not much is known about what happened to Tylor’s acting career, but according to his IMDb profile, his notable credits include Good Time Max, Everybody Hates Chris and Ned’s Declassified.

Just days before the 2025 Christmas holiday, former Ned’s Declassified star Daniel shared Instagram videos of his interactions with Tylor. He reached out to his former co-star after seeing videos of him online.

“If anyone knows of a rehab or recovery facility willing to accept Tylor Chase on scholarship, please reach out,” Daniel captioned an Instagram clip on December 22, 2025. “I’m also looking for guidance from a financial advisor on setting up a trust where funds are released only after successful completion of a program. We want to do this the right way — safe, structured, and supportive.”

During a subsequent interview with TMZ, Devon said that Tylor was always a “sensitive, sweet, and kind kid” and noted it was “heartbreaking to see him this way.”

“I haven’t seen Tylor in almost 20 years since the show ended,” Devon told the outlet, adding that Tylor’s addiction struggles made his homeless situation more difficult. “Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help.”

Devon further pointed out that just giving Tylor money wouldn’t solve the problem. He added, “It’s an everyday uphill battle to course correct. It requires a ton of support and patience and time. … My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track.”

“We all want a happy ending,” Devon concluded about Tylor.

Where Is Tylor Chase Now?

According to Daniel, the actor and podcaster took his former co-star out for pizza in Riverside, California, and checked him into a hotel after he “kind of backed out” of checking into a hospital for help.

“I just wanted to give you an update,” Daniel shared in a second Instagram video on December 23, 2025. “Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night — and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out.”

After revealing that he set up a FaceTime call between Devon and Tylor, Daniel added that Tylor “trusted an old friend” and “wanted to stay local and this was the only one that was open.”

Prior to his meetup with Daniel, Tylor was approached by Daily Mail about his living situation, and he insisted that he doesn’t consider himself “active homeless at this time.”

“I stay around here locally. My mom is here,” Tylor explained. “I have a lot of good people helping me. It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way.”

The former actor added that he has family and friends around him as well as the housing shelter assistance program. “There’s graceful charity from the grace of God’s family people. That’s a pretty chill aspect of it all,” Tylor said, adding, It’s a true privilege, obviously. I’m not really active homeless at this time, I’m thinking that I would like to go see my dad, relatively shortly, in the state of Georgia.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).