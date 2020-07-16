Travell Mazion: 5 Things To Know About Boxer Killed In Car Crash At 24

Travell Mazion, a popular boxer known as ‘Black Magic’, was killed in a car accident in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 15. Here are five things you should know about him.

Details surrounding the car crash that led to Travell Mazion‘s death are unclear at the moment. He was only 24 years old. Oscar De La Hoya‘s Golden Boy Productions, the company for which Travell worked with, did release a heartbreak statement the following day about his passing. “We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of @black_magic92 last night,” they wrote next to a photo of him. “Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P.”

1: Undefeated In His Career. Travell was no doubt working his way towards becoming a legend in the sport of boxing given his undefeated status that began when he made his professional debut over six years ago. 13 of his fights were won by knockout while only 4 were made by a decision.

2: Impressive Battle. He most recently beat another known name in boxing, Fernando Castaneda, at the Alamodome in San Antonio back in January. His victory, that happened in a whopping 58 seconds, earned him the NABF 154 pound title in the process.

3: Great Bond With Oscar. Travell seemed to be tight with his boss Oscar who had a celebrated career long before he made his debut. He posted a great photo of them together on Oscar’s 47th birthday on February 4, with a very sweet message. “Big Special Shoutout to my Boss Oscar De La Hoya! I hope and pray you enjoy your special day!”

4: Super Uplifting. His Instagram account was filled with pics of him with his fellow boxers where he always had something great to say about them. Not only that but he was also a pretty spiffy dresser especially when he rocked a Rugrats-themed hoodie and sweatpants earlier this year!

5: He Will Be Greatly Missed. Dedications have been pouring in for Travell since news broke about his death. “Travell Mazion I was shocked to hear the news about what happened,’ boxer Joseph Suniga wrote on Facebook. ‘I want to let you know that you impacted us with your kindness and positive motivation.”