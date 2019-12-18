Tommy Sheehan: 5 Things To Know About The Strategic ‘Survivor’ Finalist

Ahead of the ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ finale, here’s more to know about finalist, Tommy Sheehan, who has emerged as a major threat to win the game.

With the help of an extremely loyal alliance, Tommy Sheehan has found himself in the top five during season 39 of Survivor: Island of the Idols. All season long, Tommy has been a strategic player, and in recent weeks, it’s made him a target at tribal council. In fact, if it wasn’t for Dean Kowalski, who warned Tommy that he was on the chopping block during the Dec. 4 episode, it’s possible that the 26-year-old would’ve gone home! He survived the vote, though, and could very well win the game if he plays his cards right during the Dec. 18 finale. Here’s more to know about Tommy:

1. He’s a teacher. Tommy works as a fourth grade teacher in Long Beach, New York. This job has helped him become someone who knows how to listen intently and genuinely care for others, which has been evident through his social game on Survivor. In his Survivor bio, Tommy admitted that helping kids has been his greatest accomplishment. “I’m proud of all the children’s lives I have changed teaching,” he said. “I love people and would do anything to help them, especially kids.”

2. He has a fiancee. Tommy has spoken about his relationship with fiancee, Nicole Badillo, multiple times on the show. She was also the person who came to the show to see him for his loved one’s visit. The two have Instagram photos together dating back to 2015, and posted about their engagement on May 1, 2019.

3. He was a college athlete. Tommy attended SUNY Cortland in Upstate New York and played on the school’s basketball team.

4. His family are huge ‘Survivor’ fans. Tommy said that he has been watching Survivor since he was just a child with his whole family. In fact, he got to exttend his 8:00 bedtime to stay up for the show on the nights it was on!

5. He likes to travel. Tommy has Instagram photos from places like Spain, Switzerland and more. After Survivor, he can add Fiji to his list, as well!