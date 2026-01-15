Who Is Todd Bridges’ Wife? All About Bettijo B. Hirschi Bridges Amid Divorce

Image Credit: Getty Images

Diff’rent Strokes alum Todd Bridges and his now-estranged wife, Bettijo B. Hirschi, announced their divorce after more than three years of marriage. The couple met through a dating app via a mutual friend, and they wed after nine months of dating.

“After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Todd shared in a statement obtained by People. “This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared.”

Adding that he thanks “God for the time we’ve had together, the lessons we’ve learned, and the family we’ve built,” Todd added, “Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings. I ask for privacy as we navigate this transition and continue to lift my former partner up in prayer, wishing them joy and fulfillment in the chapters ahead.”

Below, learn about Todd’s now-estranged wife, Bettijo, and more on their divorce.

Bettijo Is a Designer & a Photographer

Bettijo is a designer, entrepreneur and photographer, per her website. She has more than 25 years of experience in writing, editing and designing.

Bettijo & Todd Met Through a Mutual Friend & Dating App

Todd and Bettijo recalled their meet-cute during a December 2024 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. Bettijo remembered thinking about quitting dating apps and finding peace in being single, noting,”‘You know what, I’m good. I’d rather be just alone. I’m okay. Like, no thank you.'”

However, her friend took the initiative to create a new profile for her on a different app and showed it to Todd. Shortly thereafter, the duo went on a date and fell in love.

Bettijo Has 4 Children

Bettijo is a mom to four kids, Rockwell, Modette, Attalie Anne and Piper, while Todd was already a dad to son Spencir and daughter Bo. The now-separated pair raised their children as a blended family.

Todd & Bettijo Got Married After Less Than a Year of Dating

Todd and Bettijo got married in September 2022 after nine months of dating at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California.