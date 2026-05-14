Who Is Todd Blanche? All About the Acting Attorney General After Pam Bondi Was Fired

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Immediately after firing Pam Bondi as the U.S. Attorney General, Donald Trump tapped former prosecutor Todd Blanche to serve as Acting AG. The shocking changeup came after reports surfaced about Trump becoming “frustrated” with Bondi. But just one month later, a bombshell CNN report revealed that Blanche was previously informed he’d need to be recused from any matters involving Trump.

Naturally, the general public wants to learn more about Blanche and how he knows Trump in the first place.

Trump announced Blanche’s new role on April 2, 2026, while effectively ousting Bondi. The Republican president called Blanche “very talented and respected,” while also thanking Bondi for her service as AG.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General.”

In response, Blanche wrote a statement via X.com, crediting Bondi with leading “this Department with strength and conviction, and I’m grateful for her leadership and friendship.”

“Thank you to President Trump for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General,” Blanche continued. “We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing everything in our power to keep America safe.”

Learn about Blanche’s background and relationship with Trump here.

Pam Bondi led this Department with strength and conviction and I’m grateful for her leadership and friendship. Thank you to President Trump for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General. We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing… https://t.co/ourLJWGAqv — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 2, 2026

Todd Blance Is a Former Prosecutor

Blanche is known for his work as an attorney and former prosecutor. As a graduate from American University and Brooklyn Law School, the Colorado native worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York’s violent-crimes division for eight years. Next, he became a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft before going on to represent Trump during his 2024 criminal trial.

Todd Blanche Defended Donald Trump Against Stormy Daniels

Blanche joined Trump’s defense team for his 2024 criminal trial, in which the Republican president was convicted on all 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to conceal payments made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels as hush money.

Todd Blanche Is a Father of 2 Children

Blanche welcomed two children with his wife, Kristine Blanche, after marrying her in 1994.