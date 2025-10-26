Who Is Timothy Mellon? All About the $130 Million Mystery Troops Donor

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

In late October 2025, the Pentagon accepted an anonymous donation of $130 million to cover military personnel salaries during the ongoing government shutdown. Donald Trump announced the gift without naming the donor, calling them “a friend” to him and “a great American citizen” who “loves the military and loves the country’ while speaking to reporters. Trump also noted that the donor is “a big supporter of [his]” but “doesn’t want publicity.” Shortly thereafter, The New York Times reported that the mystery donor was Timothy Mellon, who is a member of the famous banking family.

Timothy Mellon Is the Grandson of Andrew Mellon

Timothy’s grandfather is former U.S. Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon. Andrew was one of the longest-serving Treasury secretaries in American history and worked in his position during the roaring ’20s as well as the 1929 Wall Street crash.

What Is Timothy Mellon’s Net Worth?

Timothy has a net worth of about $1 billion, according to Forbes. However, he denied this by writing, ““Billionaire NOT! … Never have been, never will be,” in a 2024 email to the outlet, according to CNBC.

The entire Mellon family’s net worth is estimated to be about $14 billion, according to Forbes.

Where Is Timothy Mellon Now?

Timothy maintains a private lifestyle. Despite his apparent financial contributions, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, live a life out of the public eye.

As Trump said to reporters in October 2025, his military donor “doesn’t want publicity.”

“He prefers that his name not be mentioned, which is pretty unusual in the world I come from, and in the world of politics, you want your name mentioned,” the Republican president added.

Why Did Timothy Mellon Donate Millions to the Military?

As previously noted, the ongoing government shutdown has impacted federal workers, including any active-duty military. Timothy’s financial contribution sparked debate over the legality of such a payment. The donation was accepted under the Pentagon’s “general gift acceptance authority.” However, others have pointed out that it may go against the Antideficiency Act, which restricts agencies from spending beyond payments appropriated by Congress.