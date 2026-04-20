Who Is Tatiana Gabriela? 5 Things to Know About Joe Jonas’ New Girlfriend

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Joe Jonas has a new woman in his life. The singer, who split from his ex-wife Sophie Turner in 2023 and finalized their divorce in 2024, has been linked to model Tatiana Gabriela since mid-2025. Their relationship has continued to grow in recent months, and in April 2026, Jonas even made things Instagram official, sharing a photo of the two together from a trip to her native Puerto Rico.

As their romance continues to make headlines, many are wondering more about who she is and what she does. Learn more about her below.

She Is a Puerto Rican Model

Gabriela is a Puerto Rican model who has built her career in fashion and editorial work. While she’s originally from the island, she’s also based in New York City, where she’s expanded her presence in the industry and regularly shares both city life and island-inspired content.

She Started Modeling After Studying Film

Before stepping into modeling, Gabriela studied film, which gave her a creative foundation behind the camera as well as in front of it. She didn’t begin modeling until later, launching her career in her 20s and bringing a more artistic, storytelling approach to her work.

She Has Worked With Major Fashion Brands

Since starting her career, Gabriela has collaborated with several recognizable fashion labels, including Diane von Furstenberg, For Love & Lemons, Dolce Vita, and Mirror Palais.

She Appeared in a Bad Bunny Music Video

Gabriela gained additional attention after appearing in a music video for Bad Bunny. She starred in his 2025 video “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” where she played a romantic figure from his past. It has been one of her most widely recognized on-screen appearances.

She Has Been Dating Joe Jonas Since 2025

Gabriela has been linked to Jonas since late summer 2025, when they were first spotted on casual coffee dates in Los Angeles.

“They were spotted at low-key coffee dates in Los Angeles,” a source told PEOPLE earlier in the year, adding, “They seem to have gotten more serious since then and have been hanging out in several cities, including New York and Miami. They are clearly getting along, have fun and more importantly, he trusts her around his kids.”

The source added, “He wanted to take it slow.”