Tati Westbrook: 5 Things To Know About The YouTuber Who Slammed James Charles

Tati Westbrook made news when she uploaded a video slamming her former friend James Charles. Learn 5 things to know about the beauty guru who’s done being pushed around.

Tati Westbrook is not here for anyone’s games. The YouTuber went viral after she made a lengthy video condemning fellow “beautuber” James Charles, 19. While formerly, their feud was due to him promoting a hair vitamin company – Tati has one of her own called Halo Beauty – her new video exposed a lot more shady behavior from the younger star. Learn five quick facts about the content creator who’s been hustling in this industry for years.

1. Tati posted a video on May 10 called “Bye sister.” The video, which is more than 40 minutes long, detailed why she ended her friendship with James. She described how his Instagram promotion for SugarBearHair was only the tip of the iceberg. Tati also accused James of manipulating straight men to be with him romantically, and brought up how she and her husband helped James get his videos monetized further, and assisted him in negotiating contracts with brands.

“Fame, power, and a fat bank account will change almost anyone,” she said in the video. “And if you don’t have people that will tell you to your face that you’re doing the wrong things, you will change. I tried to be that person for you James, I really tried. I don’t think there’s any getting through to you, and I don’t want to be friends with you. I don’t want to be associated with you.”

She and James became friends years ago, when James was only starting out in his career, while Tati was already more established in the digital media beauty space. The two were so close that James did Tati’s makeup at her wedding to her husband, also named James, in 2017.

2. She has been a YouTuber for almost a decade. Tati began her YouTube channel, called GlamLifeGuru, back in 2010. She posts videos every weekday, and is known to be one of the hardest-working beauty gurus in the space. Tati boasts six million subscribers on the platform.

3. Tati has a business of her own outside of YouTube. She started Halo Beauty in February 2018, launching with the Booster multivitamin. Her products aren’t tested on animals, and target hair, skin, and nails.

4. She’s friends with other controversial YouTubers. Tati is friends with Shane Dawson, 30, who has made jokes about pedophilia and bestiality on his podcast, Shane and Friends. She is also friendly with Jeffree Star, 33, who has been slammed for his racist comments in the past.

5. Tati was born on Valentine’s Day. She was born on Feb. 14, 1982 in Washington, which makes her currently 37 years old.