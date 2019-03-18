Shane Dawson: 5 Things To Know About The YouTuber Who Apologized For Cat Controversy

Shane Dawson’s back in the news after he was called out for making a crude joke about his cat on an old podcast. Learn more about how he’s dealing with the controversy, and about the YouTuber himself.

Famed YouTuber Shane Dawson is one of the most recognized faces in the world, for better or for worse. The 30-year-old internet sensation has captivated audiences since 2008 with his clever videos, and shows no signs of stopping, despite recent controversies. You have to admit that makes him more intriguing. So, let’s learn more about Shane and his career:

1. He’s one of YouTube’s earliest stars. Shane hit YouTube running with ShaneDawsonTV in 2018, and instantly become majorly popular. His earliest video, “Kermit the Frog and Me”, is still on his channel. But his most famous early video was “Fred is Dead!” which has 25 million views. His star power grew from there with movie parodies, sketches, and later, documentaries.

2. He now hosts Conspiracy Series with Shane Dawson. Currently, Shane is the host of a series that tackles famed conspiracy theories, including the “real” cause of the destructive 2018 Woolsey and Camp Fires in California, that Walt Disney is frozen underneath the castle at Disneyland, and that kids are being brainwashed by dark themes in cartoons. And that’s just the first episode. The second episode got a response from Chuck E. Cheese itself when he investigated the conspiracy that the kids’ restaurant “recycles” its uneaten pizza and sells it again to customers.

3. He tried his hand at television and music. Shane announced in 2010 that he shot a 30-minute pilot called SD High. That eventually fell through, but he revealed in 2011 that he was allegedly working with Adam Sandler‘s production company, Happy Madison. He stated in 2012 that he was working on a comedy-horror film, and later that year, revealed that he was set to direct a film.

Again, in March 2012, he released a debut single, “SUPERLUV!’ In June 2012 he released a “breakup song,” called “The Vacation Song”, and later that year, “Wanna Make Love To You” hit charts.

4. He has apologized after making jokes about bestiality. Shane apologized over Twitter on March 17 after audio from a 2015 podcast surfaced in which he joked that he performed sex acts on his pet cat when he was 19. He issued a lengthy apology on Twitter, telling fans that he was absolutely joking, and that it was based on a “dumb awful sketch idea:

“I’ve never done anything weird with my cats, Shane tweeted. “I promised myself i wasn’t going to make apology videos after last years thing so i’m just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible. I’ve apologized many times for all the dumb shit i’ve said in videos and podcasts over the years. I’ve learned my lesson over and over again and Im more confident now in my ability to be entertaining by just being myself and not being so shocking for laughs. That story was fake and was based on a dumb awful sketch idea I had years ago that I never made (THANK GOD) and when the opportunity came up for a funny moment in the podcast I told it as if it was a real story which was DISGUSTING and VERY VERY DUMB.

“My goal with the podcast and with my videos years ago was to tell shocking stories that would make people laugh and scream ‘OMG NO U DIDNT!!’ and think I was ‘soooo crazy.’ Embarrassing and I f**king hate myself for it. Now that I’m making stuff i love and I’m being myself it feels so much better and i finally feel like I’m putting stuff out into the world that means something. I’m not saying I hate everything I’ve made over the years. There’s so many things I’m so proud of. But all of my offensive jokes, over the top stories, and insensitive jokes are something that still haunt me and something I have to be faced with every day on the internet. And it never gets easier.

“So I’m sorry for what i said about my cat, I’m sorry for what I said about anything or anyone that was offensive, and I’m sorry for being someone who thought being super offensive and shocking all the time was funny. I’m sorry for my past. But I’m really to make it right and I feel like without my past I wouldn’t be who I am today and I wouldn’t be able to grow & spend my energy on things that actually mean something. This has been the best 2 years of my life & it’s because I’ve been able to drop the act & be myself. And I’m sorry for not doing it sooner.”

5. This isn’t his first controversy. As Shane said in his Twitter apology, he vowed not to make apology videos again after his 2018 controversy. While he didn’t specify what “last year’s thing” was, he more than likely meant his 2018 documentary about Jake Paul. The second episode of the eight-part docu-series, The Mind of Jake Paul, featured Shane speaking to a psychiatrist about personality disorders, speculating about Jake’s mental health. The entire series is about Shane trying to prove that Jake’s a sociopath. Shane was forced to apologize to offended fans.