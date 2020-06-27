Jada Pinkett Smith & Son Jaden Are ‘Disgusted’ By Shane Dawson’s ‘Sexual’ Video About Willow, Then 11

Just a day after his apology, an inappropriate video of Shane Dawson singing Willow Smith’s ‘Whip My Hair’ resurfaced. Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted that she was ‘done with the excuses.’

Shane Dawson, 31, is under fire again. The YouTube star began trending on Twitter on Saturday, June 27 — just a day after his massive apology video — as a 2010 clip of him featuring a Willow Smith song began circulating. In the video, Shane is seen staring at a poster of Willow — then 11-years-old — as he pretends to touch himself inappropriately touch himself while singing the lyrics to her song “Whip My Hair.” Willow’s mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and brother Jaden Smith, 21, immediately responded to the resurfaced clip via Twitter on Saturday, June 27.

Jada, who has been vocal throughout the Black Lives Matter movement on Red Table Talk, tweeted, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses,” while Jaden expressed his anger and disgust in a series of posts. “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT,” Jaden began. “IM SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS,” he also tweeted, including several cursing emojis.

The Karate Kid star went on to mention Shane’s past inappropriate videos, including ones of him in blackface. “This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular,” Jaden wrote, adding several facepalm emojis. “As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay,” he poignantly said. Willow’s boyfriend Tyler Cole, 21, also jumped to her defense. “i’ll knock that white boy out fr,” the Anxiety singer posted, as Jaden responded, “It’s bad for him right now.”

On June 26, Shane addressed his millions of followers for past controversial videos, including several of him in blackface. “Blackface was something that I did a lo…there’s literally no excuse. I made a video six years ago talking about it, and I gave excuses and I knew it was wrong and I knew I would never want to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong and why people were so upset…I’m so sorry,” he said in the lengthy clip.

“I’m sorry that I added to the normalization of blackface or the normalization of saying the n-word,” Shane also said. “No it’s not okay. And it’s not a funny word especially for a white person to say. Me as a white person wearing a wig and playing a character and doing stereotypes and saying the n-word is probably what I should have probably lost my career for, at the time. And there’s no amount of apologizing that can take it away,” he explained.