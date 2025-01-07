Sutton Foster: 5 Things to Know About Hugh Jackman’s Girlfriend

When Hugh Jackman, 56, split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, in September 2023, fans were stunned. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the former couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.”

But it didn’t take long for rumors of a romance between Jackman and his co-star from Broadway’s The Music Man, Sutton Foster, to emerge. Rumors they remained, however, until the duo stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica on January 6, 2025. Per PEOPLE, they were snapped holding hands. seemingly confirming they are in a relationship.

Curiosity about the brunette beauty is surging in the wake of the photos, so click below to learn five quick things about the talented actress.

She’s Been Singing & Dancing Since She Was Young

The Broadway star was acting from a young age. In fact, per NPR, the ambitious talent competed on talent competition Star Search at age 15. “And I lost!” she told the outlet in a 2015 interview. “I lost to this guy Richard Blake, who’s now a Broadway performer. So now every time I see him I give him squinty eyes, ’cause he beat me by a quarter star.” She also auditioned for the star-making Mickey Mouse Club and left high school before graduation to join a tour of The Will Rogers Follies, per the New York Times. The rest, obviously, is history.

Sutton Foster is 49 Years Old

Per Wikipedia, Sutton is 49 years old, having been born March 18 1975, in Georgia. That makes her seven years younger than the Wolverine actor.

Sutton Was Previously Married — Twice

According to Hello! The actress was married twice before her relationship with the Greatest Showman star. Her first brief marriage, beginning in 2006, was to stage actor Christian Borle. They divorced in 2009. Though it wasn’t meant to be, Christian once claimed they’ve remained friends. “As life took its crazy winding turns and we ended up not being married anymore, it was always a priority for us to stay friends,” he told Time Out in 2012.

Her second marriage, to Matchstick Men screenwriter Ted Griffin, began in October of 2013. Ahead of their 10th anniversary in October of 2024, news broke that she’d filed for divorce in New York, per PEOPLE.

Sutton is a Mother

In April of 2017, Sutton made the announcement that she and Ted had adopted a baby girl, Emily Dale Griffin, during a concert appearance in New York. “Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” she reportedly said, per Playbill.

Sutton is an Award-Winning Actress

According to her official Wikipedia page, Sutton has been the recipient of Broadway Theater’s most prestigious award, the Tony Award, twice — for Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, and for Anything Goes in 2011. She’s been nominated an additional six times.