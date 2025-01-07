Are Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Dating? Their Relationship

Image Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Is Love in the Air for Hugh Jackman? The 56-year-old actor was spotted walking hand in hand with actress Sutton Foster during a night out, as seen in photos shared by People. This sighting comes after The Greatest Showman star split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023.

In a statement released in September 2023, People reported, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Since their split, it seems the Wolverine star may have found love again with the 49-year-old actress. Learn more below about Hugh and Sutton’s rumored romance, as Hollywood Life has gathered the latest details.

Who Is Sutton Foster?

Sutton was born on March 18, 1975, in Statesboro, Georgia. She is best known for her roles on Broadway and television. Like Hugh, she also recently separated from her spouse, Ted Griffin, in 2024.

Are Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman Dating?

Sutton and Hugh have known each other for quite some time and even worked together on Broadway in The Music Man revival in 2022. At the time, she told Vogue, “He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true.” Sutton added, “He’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

Recent photos of the two holding hands have sparked speculation that they may have gone public with their relationship. Though neither has commented, the pictures hint that love may be in the air.

Who Is Hugh Jackman’s Wife?

Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, was born in Australia and worked in the entertainment industry as an actress and producer. She and Hugh share two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.