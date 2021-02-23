Styn: 5 Things To Know About The Hip-Hop & Rap Artist Spotted Holding Hands With Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer was seen getting cozy with music artist Styn on a beautiful Sunday in Hollywood! Learn more about the hip-hop and rap musician that the actress is seemingly getting close to.

Keke Palmer might be off the market! On Sunday, February 21, the Hustlers actress, 27, was spotted getting some coffee with 26-year-old hip-hop and rap artist Styn. The pair were seen holding hands upon getting their coffee at Blue Bottle in Hollywood, which you can see here. The twosome looked absolutely adorable and very comfortable with each other, and apparently they go way back! Learn more about Styn with the five facts below!

Keke & Styn Have Known Each Other For Some Time

While it’s not completely clear how long the two have been dating, it seems that Keke and Styn have been running in the same social circle since roughly 2019, according to Page Six. Back in October 2020, Keke was seen kissing a mystery man and, in a past interview, she alluded to how secure she feels in her love life. “Yes, you know I have some love in my life, you know there’s some love there,” she told Page Six prior to the holidays in December 2020. “You know, it’s not a love life if I share with you because it’s public. So at the end of the day, just know your girl Keke is not lonely — ever!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Keke & Styn Have Posted About Each Other On Social Media

Keke and Styn are both quite active on social media and as recently as a few short days ago, Keke shared a snap featuring Styn on her Instagram page, which you can see above! “So thankful to have these moments as we get older and see all of our wildest dreams come true together,” an excerpt from Keke’s above post read. In the snap, Styn could just be seen sitting right next to his rumored lady love!

Styn Has Alluded To His Connection To Keke

Although the recent photos of the pair getting a coffee is a sure sign that the pair might be a hot new item, Styn hasn’t been at all shy about showing his fans that he and Keke are close! Much like the actress, Styn has also posted photos and videos of the two on social media. In the video below, captured in early September 2020, Styn and Keke made a series of funny faces at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Styn (@itstheboii)

Styn Is A Burgeoning Music Artist

Styn has been hustling in the world of music for a number of years. He released his first album in 2013, which included six songs by the artist. In 2014, his EP Gutter was released, followed by another EP entitled Refill Tape, which came out in 2019. He also has an affinity for Keke’s music career, and has a link to one of her songs in his Instagram bio!

Styn Is Dutch

Styn is reportedly Dutch. He moved to America some time ago in order to pursue his music aspirations. Based on his social media activity, it appears that Styn is currently based in New York City.