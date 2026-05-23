Who Is Stewart ‘Stew’ McLean? 5 Facts About the ‘Virgin River’ Actor Amid Homicide Investigation

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Stewart McLean was an actor known for recently appearing in the hit Netflix series Virgin River. Unfortunately, the 45-year-old was found dead just days after he was reported missing in Canada. Shortly thereafter, police announced they were investigating McLean’s disappearance as a homicide. And as more details surrounding the case emerge, many want answers about what happened to McLean.

Below, learn more about McLean now that he’s been found dead in Canada, days after being reported missing.

Stewart McLean Was From Edmonton, Canada

McLean was a Canadian native, originally from Edmonton, per his IMDb profile.

Who Was Stewart McLean’s Character in Virgin River?

McLean portrayed a barfly character in season 7 of Netflix’s Virgin River. Per his IMDb, he appeared in one episode.

What Other Film Roles Did Stewart McLean Have?

McLean was building his portfolio in the film industry before he was found dead. He made his on-screen debut in an uncredited role in the film Snow Falcon. He went on to appear in a variety of hit series, including Supernatural, Arrow, Blue Steele, Travelers, Beyond, The 100, Siren, Murder in a Small Town and several others. McLean also starred in Cloud Van Tales.

Before booking bigger TV Roles, McLean appeared in several short films, such as 2015’s Buddy Cops, 2016’s Detective Williams, 2017’s Uniforms and 2018’s Return to Sender.

Stew McLean Was Also a Producer

Per his IMDb, McLean was a producer on multiple projects: the TV series Please Look Away Vol. 2 and CLOUD VanDemic! and Grilled Chicken.

What Happened to Stewart McLean?

McLean’s remains were found in the Lions Bay area of British Columbia on May 22, 2026, according to People. He had been reported missing on May 18, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they were “very concerned for Stewart’s health and well-being.”

IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper commented on McLean’s death in a press statement, which read, “As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026. We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean.”