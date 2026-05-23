Who Is Stewart ‘Stew’ McLean’s ‘Virgin River’ Character?

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Stewart “Stew” McLean, an actor who appeared in the Netflix series Virgin River, was found dead just days after he’d been reported missing in Canada. The Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced they were investigating McLean’s disappearance as a homicide.

“Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was a victim of homicide,” a May 21, 2026, press release from the RCMP read.

As more details come to light regarding McLean’s shocking death investigation, learn more about his acting background and on-screen roles below.

Who Is Stewart McLean?

McLean was an actor and producer, according to his IMDb profile. He was a native of Edmonton, Canada.

Who Is Stew McLean’s Virgin River Character?

McLean played a barfly character in a season 7 episode of Virgin River.

What Other Film & TV Roles Has Stew McLean Had?

McLean made his acting debut in an uncredited role in Snow Falcon, then went on to appear in several series: Supernatural, Arrow, Blue Steele, Travelers, Beyond, The 100, Siren, Murder in a Small Town and Cloud Van Tales.

Before landing his TV Roles, McLean appeared in several short films, including 2015’s Buddy Cops, 2016’s Detective Williams, 2017’s Uniforms and 2018’s Return to Sender.

What Happened to Stewart McLean?

McLean’s remains were uncovered in the Lions Bay area of British Columbia on May 22, 2026, per People. Days prior, he had been reported missing on May 18. Amid the search for the actor, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they were “very concerned for Stewart’s health and well-being.”

IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper commented on McLean’s death in a statement, which read, “As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026. We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean.”