Stan Kirsch: 5 Things To Know About Actor Who Has Sadly Died At 51

‘Highlander’ TV series star Stan Kirsch has tragically passed away at the age of 51. Here are five things you need to know about the actor.

On Jan. 14, it was confirmed that actor Stan Kirsch died on Jan. 11 in his Los Angeles home. The cause of death was suicide. Stan’s passing was announced on the Facebook page of Stan Kirsch Studios, the Los Angeles acting studio he and his wife, Kristyn Green, started in 2008. Kristyn took to the Facebook page to thank fans, students, and those offering their condolences, saying, “I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.” Over his career, Stan was featured in a number of memorable TV roles, including a fan favorite episode of Friends. Here are five things you should know about Stan Kirsch.

1) He started acting young. Stan began as a child actor, according to our sister site Deadline. He earned a role in a Campell’s soup commercial, which inspired him to continue on a path to acting. After he graduated from Duke University in 1990, he was cast in an unsold TV pilot, and also made an appearance on ABC’s long running soap opera General Hospital.

2) Stan earned his role in Highlander in 1992. Stan’s most noted role came in 1992, when he was cast Richard H. ‘Richie’ Ryan on the series Highlander, based on the 1986 film of the same name. The series followed Duncan MacLeod, an immortal being, as he lives in modern society, concealing his true nature while fighting off immortals, according to the series’ logline on IMDb. The show ran for over 100 episodes and six seasons between 1992-1998. Stan appeared in every season of the series.

3) The official Highlander Facebook page posted a thoughtful message after his passing. The official Highlander Facebook page wrote of Stan, in part, “Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons…Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed.”

4) He made a memorable appearance on the series Friends. Stan was cast as Ethan in the 1995 episode of Friends, titled “The One with the Ick Factor.” The memorable episode from the series’ first season saw Ethan — a high school senior — lie to Courtney Cox‘s character, Monica, about his age until after they had sex.

5) Stan leaves behind his wife, Kristyn Green. The couple married in 2008 and worked together at their acting studio.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 across the United States at 1-800-273-8255