Sophie Nyweide: 5 Things to Know About the Former Child Actress

The acting world is mourning the loss of young star Sophie Nyweide, who passed away at the age of 24. Her family shared an online obituary stating she died on April 14, 2024. “Sophie was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt. Creative, athletic and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth,” they wrote.

As Sophie rests peacefully, learn more about who she was below.

Sophie Nyweide Was From Vermont

Sophie was born on July 8, 2000, in Burlington, Vermont. According to her family, although she spent most of her time in Vermont, she also lived in New York City.

Sophie Nyweide Was a Child Actress

The Vermont native rose to fame as a child actress, appearing in several notable films such as Noah, Mammoth, Bella, and An Invisible Sign. She also appeared in an episode of Law & Order, among other roles listed on her IMDb page.

“She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relished the attention from casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being,” her family shared.

Sophie Nyweide’s Mother Was Also an Actress

Sophie’s passion for acting ran in the family. Her mother, Shelly Gibson, was also an actress, with credits including Dust to Malibu, St. Elsewhere, and Law & Order, among others.

Sophie Nyweide’s Cause of Death

While the exact cause of Sophie’s death has not been confirmed, TMZ reported that police in Bennington, Vermont, are investigating various possibilities, including foul play. She was reportedly found outdoors and had been with a man at the time, who, as of publication, is not considered a person of interest.

Her mother told the outlet, “My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman.” She added, “She was with other people when she died. I didn’t know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take six to eight weeks. So I can’t say definitively.”

In addition, TMZ reported that, according to a death certificate they obtained, she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Sophie Nyweide’s Other Passions

Beyond acting, Sophie had a love for snowboarding and art. Her family noted in the obituary that she began snowboarding at age five and loved to draw and write. “She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas,” they said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).