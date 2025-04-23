Sophie Nyweide’s Cause of Death Updates: What We Know

Image Credit: Scott Wintrow

Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress, died on April 14, 2025, her family announced in a heartbreaking obituary. Described as “creative, athletic and wise beyond her years,” Nyweide’s death shocked many since she was so young. With her last on-screen credit from 2015, many want to learn more about the Burlington, Vermont, native’s life, career and cause of death since it came unexpectedly.

Below, learn about Nyweide and everything we know so far about her death.

Who Was Sophie Nyweide?

Nyweide is known for her television and film credits. According to her IMDb page, the late Vermont resident’s most popular roles were in Noah, Mammoth, Bella and An Invisible Sign. Additionally, Nyweide had appearances in Law & Order, New York City Serenade and Shadows & Lies.

How Old Was Sophie Nyweide?

Nyweide was 24 years old when she died in April 2025.

Sophie Nyweide’s Cause of Death

An official cause of death for Nyweide has not been disclosed. She was prnounced dead at around 5 a.m. in Vermont on April 14, 2025, when police responded to a 911 call. Additionally, her online obituary pointed out that she was sometimes “taken advantage by others” and that she sometimes rejected “treatment” that could have “possibly … saved her life.”

“Sophie was a kind and trusting girl,” the obituary reads. “Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas. Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn’t save her from fate.”

The obituary added that Nyweide “self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

“May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better,” the obituary points out. “Yes, we must all protect our children and do better. … Her death has left a hole in all. Sadness, loss, heartbreak and even anger is present for those who loved her and now will have to continue on without her laughter, infectious passion and zest – without those amazing blue eyes that could look directly into one’s soul.”

According to TMZ, Nyweide’s mother, Shelly, claimed that her late daughter was “using drugs and was a tiny young woman” and claimed that Nyweide was “with other people when she died.”

“I didn’t know them. There is an investigation ongoing,” Nyweide’s mother told the outlet on April 22, 2025. “The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take 6-8 weeks. So, I can’t say definitively. … We are very distraught and mourning. All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn’t a child star in the least and wasn’t subjected to anything hurtful on those films. She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now.”

TMZ further reported that police were investigating Nyweide’s death as a “possible unintentional overdose.” Officials also stated that they have not ruled out foul play in the late actress’ case.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sophie Nyweide Was Reportedly Pregnant

According to Nyweide’s death certificate obtained by TMZ, she was pregnant when she died.