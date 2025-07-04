Sophia Hutchins: 5 Things to Know About Caitlyn Jenner’s Late Manager

Sophia Hutchins became a close confidante and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, but her life was cut short in July 2025 — just days before the 4th of July holiday — when she was involved in a fatal ATV accident in Malibu, California, reportedly near Caitlyn’s home. As interest grows about Sophia and her connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family, Hollywood Life has rounded up five key facts about Sophia below.

Sophia Was Transgender

Sophia told her school newspaper in 2016 that she decided to transition after she was inspired by Caitlyn Jenner’s story. She was born a man and went by Scott in the past. “I’ve always had the question of, ‘Do I want to transition from male to female?’ I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity. College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there,” she said of her own transition.

Sophia Was an Aspiring Model

In the past, Sophia shared stunning photos of herself modeling, proving that she had a knack for the camera. But she focused on her endeavors as a businesswoman.

Sophia Studied Finance at Pepperdine University

Sophia graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu and got a degree in finance. She went on to pursue her passions, calling herself a “serial entrepreneur, founder and investor,” according to her Instagram profile.

Sophia Was the CEO of Caitlyn’s Foundation

After meeting Caitlyn in 2015, Sophia later became the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. The non-profit organization was founded in 2017 with a mission provide grants to organizations that empower the lives of all transgender people, including youth, anti-bullying, suicide prevention, healthcare, housing, employment and other relevant programs.

Despite false rumors surrounding the nature of their friendship, Caitlyn and Sophia never dated; they were just close friends. During a December 2019 interview with The New York Times, Sophia said they were never romantically involved. As for the reason why she didn’t rush to squash the romance rumors? “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to,” Sophia told the publication.

Sophia Died When She Was 29

On July 2, 2025, Sophia died in an ATV accident in Malibu, California. TMZ was the first to report the news of her death. According to the outlet, she crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, and her ATV veered off the shoulder of the road and fell 350 feet into a ravine. First responders pronounced Sophia dead at the scene, and the two other people in the collision were unharmed.