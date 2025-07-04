Sophia Hutchins’ Death: What Happened to Caitlyn Jenner’s Manager?

Image Credit: Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Sophia Hutchins was Caitlyn Jenner‘s longtime assistant and friend before her tragic death on July 2, 2025. At just 29 years old, Hutchins reportedly died near Jenner’s Malibu, California, home. And with the spike in public interest about her, we have a breakdown of what happened to Hutchins, who she was to Jenner and more below.

Who Is Sophia Hutchins?

Hutchins was the CEO and the director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. She graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in economics and finance in 2018 and was the CEO of LUMASOL, which makes SPF sunscreen mist.

Like Jenner, Hutchins favored conservative politics. On her Instagram page, Hutchins regularly shared supportive posts of Donald Trump during and after the 2024 presidential election.

Additionally, Hutchins was a transgender woman.

How Long Did Sophia Hutchins Work for Caitlyn Jenner?

Hutchins and Jenner met in 2015 when Jenner announced her transition, and they became close friends. Hutchins even appeared in Jenner’s E! reality TV series I Am Cait. Eventually, Hutchins began working as Jenner’s manager.

Why Did People Think Sophia Hutchins & Caitlyn Jenner Were Dating?

Questions circulated about Hutchins and Jenner’s relationship, with some rumors falsely pointing to a romantic relationship. However, Hutchins firmly dispelled the gossip during a December 2019 interview with The New York Times, noting that she simply didn’t “feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

What Happened to Sophia Hutchins? Facts About the Tragic Car Crash

Hutchins died on July 2, 2025, while driving an ATV in Malibu near Caitlyn’s home, according to TMZ. She crashed into a moving vehicle that was carrying two people, and the ATV went off the shoulder of the road and fell 350 feet down into a ravine, the outlet reported.

The two people involved in the collision were not injured. First responders who rushed to Hutchins’ side pronounced her dead at the scene, per TMZ.

Caitlyn Jenner’s Reaction to Sophia Hutchins’ Accident

At the time of publication, Jenner has not publicly reacted to Hutchins’ death. No one from the Kardashian-Jenner family has reacted yet.

Since Jenner and Hutchins were good friends, the media personality has spoken highly of her late assistant in past interviews. During a previous interview on “The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo,” per People, Hutchins said she and Jenner had “so much in common.”

“We see the world so similarly, and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” Hutchins said. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow, and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”