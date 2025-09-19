Who Was Brett James? About the Late Songwriter Who Died in a Plane Crash

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brett James, best known as a songwriter on Carrie Underwood‘s Grammy-winning single “Jesus Take the Wheel,” died in a plane crash in North Carolina. He was 57. We’re remembering the late singer-songwriter’s life and career below.

Brett James Was a Songwriter & Musician

Known for his work in country music, James was an accomplished songwriter, singer and musician. Born in Columbia, Missouri, he later moved to Oklahoma and went to high school there. After attending Baylor University, James graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, which led him to temporarily pursue medical school. However, he dropped out to chase his dreams for a music career.

Brett James Went to Medical School

James’ success didn’t happen overnight. Like most struggling artists, he waited tables and went to open mic nights, but it took years until he became an acclaimed songwriter. After going after his dreams in Nashville for seven years, James returned home and re-entered medical school, according to his bio on Baylor University’s website. Upon finishing his second year, James met with the dean — who allowed him to re-enroll in the first place — to tell her he was leaving again.

“I had a list of all the songs I’d had recorded on a sheet of paper and slid it to her,” James said about his last meeting with the dean. “She ended up being a big country music fan, and she knew some of the songs. She said, ‘This is awesome. You have to go do this, but you can never come back to medical school.'”

Brett James Composed Carrie Underwood’s ‘Jesus Take the Wheel’ Hit

One of James’ most famous composition credits was for Underwood’s famous song “Jesus Take the Wheel,” which won the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song. He collaborated with Underwood again by co-writing “Cowboy Casanova.”

James also co-wrote Kenny Chesney‘s “Out Last Night.”

Brett James Also Worked as a Record Producer

James began working as a record producer in 2008. He is credited with contributing to the re-release of Taylor Swift‘s debut album in addition to Jessica Simpson‘s Do You Know album.

Brett James’ Plane Crash Death: What Happened to Him

On September 18, 2025, James and two other people died after his plane crashed near an elementary school in North Carolina, near the Macon County Airport’s runway, in the afternoon. The Cirrus SR22T, which was reportedly registered under James’ name, took off from Tennessee’s John C. Tune Airport and crashed in a field in North Carolina.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.