Sky Daily: 5 Things To Know About Hulk Hogan’s Sexy Blonde Girlfriend

Hulk Hogan is best known as a retired professional wrestler.

He is considered to be the most recognizable wrestler worldwide and was the most popular in the 1980s.

Hulk announced his divorce and new relationship with Sky Daily in 2022.

Hulk Hogan‘s girlfriend, Sky Daily, 44, has gotten a lot of attention ever since the former professional wrestler confirmed their romance last year. The 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and the blonde beauty were recently spotted cozily walking together while heading to Ric Flair‘s 74th birthday party in Florida. He had his arm around her shoulder as she held his hand an d had her other arm around him.

Sky is an accountant and yoga instructor.

Sky’s Instagram page lists her as an accountant and yoga instructor. The bio on her page also reportedly reads, “I help #SmallBusinessOwners plan & organize finances.”

When did Sky and Hulk start dating?

The lovebirds were first spotted together on Feb. 26, 2022, when they were backstage at a Bret Michaels concert. Hulk shared a video of the moment the day after and in the clip, he introduced the singer to Sky. Before the sighting, Hulk was known to be married to Jennifer McDaniel since 2010, and rumors began to swirl. He took to Twitter to reveal he divorced in 2010 and confirmed that Sky was his girlfriend.

Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 28, 2022

She is a mother.

Sky is reportedly the mother of three children, but their identities are unknown since she has never publicly announced their names outside of close family and friends.

Sky appears to be a private person.

Sky’s social media accounts are all private and not much is known about her besides what she’s written in her bio. She’s also only been featured on Hulk’s social media accounts a few times and he hasn’t tagged her account in the posts.

Her relationship with Hulk follows his two marriages.

Before Hulk got into a relationship with Sky, he was married twice. His first marriage was to Linda Claridge from 1983 until 2009 and his second was to Jennifer from 2010 until 2021. He shares two children with Linda, including daughter Brooke, 34, and son Nick, 32.