Hulk Hogan Reportedly Marries Third Wife Sky Daily in Florida

Hulk Hogan, 70, and Sky Daily, 45, are married, according to Daily Mail. The wrestling icon and the blonde beauty had a ceremony in Clearwater, FL on Friday night, less than two months after their engagement first went public, the outlet reported. “Sky changed his life,” a source said. “He is the happiest he’s ever been – literally over the moon. If a guy like Hulk could glow, then he’d be glowing.”

The insider also said the wedding was a low-key one with some guests, but Hulk’s daughter, Brooke, 35, sadly wasn’t among them. “It was a low key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly Brooke did not show up,” they explained.

Hulk’s son, Nick Hogan, reposted a photo that his partner Tana Lea originally shared on Friday, and it appeared to be from the wedding. They were both smiling and posing together while all dressed up, in the snapshot. He was in a tuxedo and she was in a long sleeveless maroon dress, and they both wore sunglasses. “Sometimes Mom & Dad dress up,” she wrote in the caption.

Hulk and Sky’s reported wedding comes after the two made headlines for their engagement in July. They had been dating for one year before he popped the question at a Tampa, FL restaurant. The popular WWE champion told TMZ Sports at the time that he was “nervous” during the proposal but was happy to reveal she had said “yes.”

Sky is Hulk’s third wife. He was first married to Linda Hogan from 1983 until 2007. The former lovebirds welcomed Brooke and Nick during the marriage. Linda filed for divorce amid allegations that Hulk had a relationship with Christiane Plante, a friend of Brooke’s. After Linda, Hulk went on to marry Jennifer McDaniel. Their marriage lasted from 2010 until 2022, and he didn’t announce their divorce until he started dating Sky. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he wrote in 2022, per TMZ.