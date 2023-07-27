Hulk Hogan & Sky Daily Enjoy Romantic Dinner In 1st Photos Since Engagement Announcement

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Hulk Hogan and his new wife-to-be Sky Daily were spotted grabbing dinner at Latitude 28 in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday, July 26. The dinner date came shortly after the pair announced their engagement, and the couple looked absolutely over the moon. Both Hulk, 69, and Sky, 44, both had huge smiles on as they headed for their romantic evening together.

Hulk and Sky were all smiles as they headed to dinner after announcing their engagement. (BACKGRID)

Both of them were dressed casually for the dinner date. Hulk was in his typical, laidback fashion. He rocked a black t-shirt with a gold logo, jeans, and white Nike Jordans. He also accessorized with one of his signature bandanas, this one being gray, and a pair of sunglasses on his head. Sky stunned in a v-neck top with a floral design, leggings, and a pair of heels.

The dinner date came just a day after the wrestling icon revealed that he’d proposed to Sky, and she’d said, “yes!” The pair had been dating for about a year before Hulk, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, had popped the question.

Sky will be Hulk’s third wife! He was previously married to Linda Claridge, 63, from 1983 to 2009. The pair co-starred on the series Hogan Knows Best, and they share two adult children Brooke, 35, and Nick Hogan, 32. After the divorce from Linda was finalized, Hulk married his second wife Jennifer McDaniel, 49, in 2010, and they divorced in 2021. Sky has three kids from a previous relationship and in announcing that they’d gotten engaged, Hulk said he “fell in love with all of them” to TMZ. 

Hulk and the yoga instructor began dating in 2022, after his marriage to Jennifer ended. The wrestler announced that he’d begun seeing the blonde bombshell in a tweet. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he wrote.

