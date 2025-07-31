Hulk Hogan’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 2 Children Nick & Brooke

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Out of the millions of Hulkamaniacs who cheered on the late Hulk Hogan throughout the 1980s and ’90s, two supported the pro-wrestling legend more than others: his children, Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan. The kids that Hulk shares with his ex-wife, Linda Claridge, were by his side through thick and thin before he died in July 2025.

Hulk married his wife, Sky Daily in 2023 after dating the yoga instructor for a year before popping the question. Their romance came after he split from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel (Hulk and Jennifer married in 2010 after two years of dating. They broke up in 2022.) Keep reading to get to know more about Hulk’s kids.

Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan (b. Brooke Ellen Bollea on May 5, 1988) is a singer, actress, and American television personality. She first began her career in music in the early 2000s. She released her first single, “Everything To Me,” in 2004, reaching No. 97 on the Billboard Hot 100. She would have greater success in 2006 with “About Us,” with her song going all the way to No. 33.

By that point, the world had come to know Brooke via Hogan Knows Best, the VH1 reality television series from 2005-07 that featured Brooke, Hulk, her mother Linda, and her brother. Brooke would get her spin-off, Brooke Knows Best, which lasted one season from 2008-09.

Brooke released two albums: 2006’s Undiscovered and 2009’s The Redemption. She returned to music in 2015 with the single “Girlfriend.” She also dropped “Taste Like Summer” in 2017. At the start of 2023, she released a song called “Move.”

“As you guys know, getting my music going has been an interesting journey, sometimes sad,” she wrote when announcing the new track. “Last year, we lost the heart and soul of my new music project, Jared. J was a great friend and an incredible producer, and his passing was a major shock to everyone around him. But the Surefire team and I are getting back on the incredible stuff we made together, so yes… music IS coming!”

When her music career paused in the early 2010s, Brooke focused on acting, appearing in films like Sand Sharks, 2-Headed Shark Attack, School of the Dead, and L.A. Slasher. In 2012, she joined her father in Impact Wrestling and found herself involved in the center of the “Aces & Eights” storyline. She and Impact parted ways in 2014.

Brooke herself was once engaged to Dallas Cowboys player Phil Costa, but the engagement was called off in 2013.

In 2021, Brooke announced a new venture, BB Designs By Brooke. “I started an AirBnB design company in Nashville a few years ago, and it’s doing really well! Built from the ground up by me and only me (yes, seriously, for you haters),” she posted in December 2021.

Brooke was inadvertently a part of one of the incidents that marred Hulk Hogan’s reputation. In 2015, Hogan was involved in a libel case against gossip website Gawker (later revealed to be financed by right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel after the website outed him as gay.) The pro-wrestler sued Gawker over publishing a portion of the tape. During the trial, an excerpt of the video revealed Hogan going on a racist tirade over Brooke’s love life.

“So it gets to the point where…I dunno if Brooke was f—–g the black guy’s son, or they’ve been hanging out,” Hogan reportedly says on the tape. “I caught them holding hands together on the tour. They were getting close to kind of (inaudible) the f—–g (inaudible). I’m not a double-standard type of guy. I’m a racist to a point, y’know, f—–g n—–s — but then, when it comes to nice people… I don’t give a f–k if she (inaudible) an 8-foot tall basketball player. If we’re gonna f–k with n—–s, let’s get a rich one!”

Hogan was quickly fired from the WWE following the rant, and the organization removed all presence of him from the website. He apologized for the language afterward. Hogan and the WWE would reunite in 2018, and he continued to make appearances at live events, including 2023’s celebration of Monday Night Raw’s 30th anniversary.

Nick Hogan

Nick Hogan (b. Nicholas Anthony Bollea on July 27, 1990) is a former reality television star and DJ. Like his sister, Nick gained fame on Hogan Knows Best, which documented his attempts to get into motorsports. Nick earned his Formula D competition license in 2006, but it was around that time that Nick’s driving habits started getting him in trouble.

Several times, he got pulled over when the police clocked him going over 100 miles per hour, per ABC News. “It was being young and honestly just stupid, not mature,” he told the outlet in 2010.

In 2007, at age 17, Nick told ABC that he was drinking and speeding when he lost control of his Toyota Supra sports car. He slammed into a palm tree while driving in Clearwater, Florida. His best friend, John Graziano, was in the passenger’s seat and wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Graziano survived the crash but suffered severe brain damage.

Nick accepted a plea deal for a reckless driving charge and was sentenced to eight months in jail. “I really learned a lot about detaching myself from my ego,” he told ABC. “It’s hard to move on every day and be positive when there’s something that’s so horribly devastating. There’s days when I can’t even get out of bed. I pray every day that I will be able to deal with it. It’s something that I carry with me every day.”

Since the incident, Nick has shifted to launching his DJ career. He performed at “Hogan’s Beach Party” at Tampa’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in April 2020, per Nicki Swift. As of 2023, he was engaged to his tour manager/Playboy centerfold/adult model Tana Lea.