Brooke Hogan Skips Dad Hulk Hogan’s Wedding to Sky Daily

Image Credit: Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock

Hulk Hogan, 70, and Sky Daily, 45, celebrated a “low key” wedding on Friday, but his daughter Brooke Hogan, 35, was not in attendance, according to Daily Mail. The WWE legend’s oldest child apparently couldn’t get to the Clearwater, FL location in time, since the wedding happened on such short notice. Hulk’s youngest child, son Nick Hogan, 33, was at the nuptials and brought along his partner Tana Lea, who was the first to publicly share a photo from the ceremony. Sky’s children were also reportedly in attendance.

Shortly after the wedding news made headlines, TMZ shared gorgeous photos from the romantic day. Sky looked amazing in a sleeveless white gown from Rue de Seine’s bridal gown collection, as she posed with her new husband, who looked handsome in a classic tuxedo. The bride also held white flowers and had her long, wavy blonde hair down as she flashed a smile in the photos.

At one point, Hulk sweetly kissed Sky’s head as they happily posed together, in the eye-catching snapshots. One of them also showed Hulk looking down as he placed a wedding ring on Sky’s finger. The rings they used during the ceremony cost a whopping $500k, according to TMZ.

Neither Hulk or Brooke, who recently shared the gorgeous bikini photo below, have publicly spoke out about the wedding yet, but the celebration comes just two months after Hulk confirmed his engagement to Sky. He told TMZ Sports that he popped the question to the blonde beauty in July and admitted he was “nervous” during the proposal. Luckily, she said “yes,” and the doting new husband hasn’t been shy about sharing photos with his lady love.

Before Sky, Hulk was married to Brooke and Nick’s mother, Linda Hogan, from 1983 until 2007. Linda filed for divorce amid allegations that Hulk had a relationship with Christiane Plante, a friend of Brooke’s. After Linda, Hulk married his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. Their marriage lasted from 2010 until 2022.