Hulk Hogan, 69, Engaged To Girlfriend Sky Daily, 44, After 1 Year Of Dating

After a year of dating, the WWE icon is ready to tie the knot with blonde bombshell Sky Daily!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 25, 2023 9:19PM EDT
Hulk Hogan
View gallery
Baseball shortstop and outfielder Cole Tucker and girlfriend/actress Vanessa Hudgens arrive at the 2021 AFI Fest - Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Netflix's 'tick, tick...BOOM!' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2021 AFI Fest - Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Netflix's 'tick, tick...BOOM!', Hollywood, United States - 10 Nov 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Tampa, FL - *Pictures were taken on 02/25/23* - On Saturday night, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan were spotted in Tampa, Florida, celebrating Flair's 74th birthday at the swanky French bistro restaurant Boulon Brasserie. The local hotspot in Tampa's downtown district provided a private room near the back of the restaurant for about 20 of the wrestler's friends and family. As Flair enters the restaurant with his family, the photographer asks if he has any birthday wishes, and he says 'health and happiness.' As Hulk enters the restaurant with his girlfriend, Sky Daily, he carries a bottle of wine (presumably a gift for Flair) while appearing to lean on Sky for support as they walk. During the four-hour party, Hulk, Flair, and their friends can be seen through the restaurant's windows, enjoying each other's company and taking photos. Toward the night's end, Flair is presented with a birthday cake. After the party, Hulk and Sky emerge, with Hulk talking on his phone and continuing to lean on her as they walk. Pictured: Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Florence, LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue event. In the photo Jessica Serfaty, Leonardo Maria del Vecchio LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue event, Florence, Italy - 14 Jun 2023
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Hulk Hogan, 69, is about to be a married man! The WWE champ revealed to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, July 25, that he’d proposed to Sky Daily, 44. He told the outlet that he popped the question last week, while dining with the blonde beauty at a Tampa, Florida, restaurant.  Hulk admitted to TMZ that he was “nervous” ahead of the big, life-changing moment, but also disclosed that she said “yes!”

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily
BACKGRID

He also told the outlet that she has three children of her own from a previous relationship and that he “fell in love with all of them.” The gorgeous yoga instructor and Hulk began dating early in 2022, just after the iconic wrestler split from ex wife Jennifer McDaniel. They had just finalized their divorce at the time.

Hulk and Jennifer, another blonde bombshell, were married from December 2010 until February of 2022, when Hulk took to Twitter to announce that the marriage was over and the divorce already finalized, giving sparse details. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he wrote at the time, per TMZ. 

Previous to Jennifer, Hulk was famously married to Linda Hogan (nee Claridge), with whom he welcomed daughter Brooke Hogan in 1988 and son Nick Hogan in 1990. The duo, who married in 1983, parted ways in 2007 when Linda filed for divorce amid allegations that the Hogan Knows Best star had an affair.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated…

 

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad