Hulk Hogan, 69, Engaged To Girlfriend Sky Daily, 44, After 1 Year Of Dating

Hulk Hogan, 69, is about to be a married man! The WWE champ revealed to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, July 25, that he’d proposed to Sky Daily, 44. He told the outlet that he popped the question last week, while dining with the blonde beauty at a Tampa, Florida, restaurant. Hulk admitted to TMZ that he was “nervous” ahead of the big, life-changing moment, but also disclosed that she said “yes!”

He also told the outlet that she has three children of her own from a previous relationship and that he “fell in love with all of them.” The gorgeous yoga instructor and Hulk began dating early in 2022, just after the iconic wrestler split from ex wife Jennifer McDaniel. They had just finalized their divorce at the time.

Hulk and Jennifer, another blonde bombshell, were married from December 2010 until February of 2022, when Hulk took to Twitter to announce that the marriage was over and the divorce already finalized, giving sparse details. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he wrote at the time, per TMZ.

Previous to Jennifer, Hulk was famously married to Linda Hogan (nee Claridge), with whom he welcomed daughter Brooke Hogan in 1988 and son Nick Hogan in 1990. The duo, who married in 1983, parted ways in 2007 when Linda filed for divorce amid allegations that the Hogan Knows Best star had an affair.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated…