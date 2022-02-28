Breaking News

Hulk Hogan Divorced: Wrestler Splits From 2nd Wife Jennifer McDaniel & Moves On With New GF

In his short divorce announcement, the wrestling star confirmed he has a new girlfriend named Sky. Court documents reveal he filed for divorce in Oct. 2021 from Jennifer McDaniel.

Hulk Hogan, 68, has divorced his second wife Jennifer McDaniel, 47. The retired wrestling star, née Terry Eugene Bollea, confirmed the news after fans began to inquire about a new woman appearance in his social media posts. Hulk revealed the woman is, in fact, his new girlfriend named Sky.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,” he began, referencing his loyal fans who have dubbed themselves Hulkamaniacs from way back in his wresting days. He went on to reveal news of his divorce. “I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he signed off on the Tweet, which was posted to his verified account on Monday, Feb. 28.

Hulk and Jennifer, who is a professional makeup artist, married back on December 28, 2010 after two years of dating. Hulk filed for divorce in Oct. 2021, per court documents obtained by TMZ, with the split being finalized late last year.

Although the pair kept a relatively low profile through their 11 year marriage, they made headlines early on due to his then recent divorce from ex-wife Linda Hogan, 62. Hulk was married to the Miami native from 1983 until their separation in 2007 — with their divorce being finalized in 2009. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer turned actor and his first wife share two children together: daughter Brooke Hogan, 33, and son Nick Hogan, 31. Linda and Hulk’s divorce was filled with drama, mainly stemming from allegations of abuse made by Linda — which Hulk repeatedly denied. 

Not much is known about the new lady in Hulk’s life, Sky, but she’s popped up in several Facebook and Instagram posts of Hulk’s. The new couple have also been spotted around at karaoke bars in the Clearwater, Florida area, per TMZ. Hulk bought a home in beachfront Clearwater — which is just outside of Tampa Bay — for $3.3 Million back in 2012, which is his main residence.