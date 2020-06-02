Linda Hogan Faces Backlash For Saying ‘Afro Americans’ Should Be ‘Civilized’ Amid BLM Protests

Linda Hogan was reportedly banned from AEW shows after she posted a controversial tweet that said the ‘looting’ during George Floyd protests was being done by ‘afro Americans’.

Linda Hogan, 60, is facing serious backlash after tweeting out a message that blamed “afro Americans” for “all” the “looting” during the nationwide protests to seek justice for the death of George Floyd. “watching the looting, it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized,” the Hogan Knows Best star’s tweet read on June 2. Although she quickly deleted it, the tweet reportedly got her banned from attending All Elite Wrestling (AEW) shows, according to the company’s CEO Tony Khan, and didn’t stop social media users from speaking out against her words.

“You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations,” Tony responded to Linda, referring to her ex-husband and former professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan, 66. “I hate to be one of those people, but… are we really surprised that Linda Hogan, ex-wife of Hulk Hogan (who went on a n-word filled tirade back in 2007), is also racist?” one Twitter user also tweeted while another wrote, “So stealing isn’t civilised but cold bloodied murder is?? Ok Linda.”

I hate to be one of those people, but… are we really surprised that Linda Hogan, ex-wife of Hulk Hogan (who went on a n-word filled tirade back in 2007), is also racist? pic.twitter.com/9x5peFiwJM — Staccato L'ouverture 🇭🇹 (@Staccato_Lo) June 2, 2020

So stealing isn’t civilised but cold bloodied murder is?? Ok Linda. — Ally🍥 (@Ally7Ally) June 2, 2020

“Typical racist looking at looting rather than the protests. Gotta love when white people tell angry hurting oppressed people how to protest,” another tweet read while another called her “colorblind.”

Linda’s controversial tweet comes after thousands of people across the U.S. have been protesting to seek justice for George Floyd and to fight for all African-American lives in the face of racism. Some protests have unfortunately become violent with looting and other acts. Police have been using rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray against some demonstrators, causing injuries, and some police officers have also been injured and even killed by others.

After an intense protest-filled weekend, President Donald Trump, 73, gave a speech from the Rose Garden of the White House on June 1 and announced that he is prepared to send the American military to assist in stopping “rioters” in some cities and states if their local politicians can’t control the violence. The statement caused quite the controversy among many and some, including CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin, even argued that sending military help without the invitation of governors is illegal.