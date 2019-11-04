‘The Goldbergs’ is getting a surprise visit from Hulk Hogan himself. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look of the Super Destroyer in the Nov. 6 episode.

The Goldbergs are entering the world of Hulkamania. WWE legend Hulk Hogan will be guest-starring as himself during the Nov. 6 episode of the hit ABC comedy. In our EXCLUSIVE photos, Hulk is dressed in his signature Hulk Hogan gear and has a blast with Adam and Barry. They all show off their muscles in some pretty epic photos. Adam even tries out his best elbow drop in front of Hulk.

The Nov. 6 episode is titled “Wrestlemania.” During the episode, Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can’t get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her. Even though Barry and Adam can’t get in, they’re still going to get the WrestleMania treatment when Hulk shows up!

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg. This season, Erica and Barry are at the same college, while Adam is the only Goldberg child left in the house. Beverly and Murray are starting to feel like empty nesters! As with every season, the Goldbergs go on a number of epic adventures.

Season 7 has already featured a number of amazing guest stars, including Christie Brinkley, Barry Bostwick, Kirstie Alley, Anthony Michael Hall, and more. The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.