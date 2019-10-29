‘The Goldbergs’ Preview: Barry Calls Brad Majors A ‘Doof’ In Front Of ‘Rocky Horror’ Alum Barry Bostwick

It’s time for the Halloween episode of ‘The Goldbergs.’ HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode featuring ‘Rocky Horror’ alum Barry Bostwick, who is guest-starring as Professor Majors.

Barry is handing out fliers for his Halloween party in class when he gets his test back. The test has a big fat F at the top of the page. Barry is shocked, to say the least. When Professor Majors, played by Rocky Horror alum Barry Bostwick, asks Barry if he studied, Barry admits that he did not. He was trying to have a work-party balance.

Professor Majors encourages Barry to cram hard for the next exam. That’s when Barry says he’s hosting an “epic rager for the ages” with a Rocky Horror Picture Show theme. “Rocky Horror? What is this nonsense?” Professor Majors asks in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 30 episode of The Goldbergs. Barry explains the movie and Majors says, “Just another offensive portrayal of a scientist. Why don’t we ever hear about the well-adjusted scientist who pays his taxes and shows up consistently for his nephew, Brandon? Why is this guy walking around in his undies?”

Barry replies, “That’s Brad. He’s a doof.” Professor Majors quips, “You’re a doof.” When a student drops her books on the floor, Professor Majors yells, “Dammit, Janet!” The character Professor Majors is a nod to Bostwick’s character, Brad Majors, in the 1975 cult classic. “Dammit Janet” is a musical number from the movie and is one of the most well-quoted phrases from the film.

The synopsis for the Oct. 30 episode reads: “Beverly scores a bargain on four paintings. Once they make it home, she and Adam determine something supernatural is causing them to be destroyed. Much to Murray’s dismay, they call a psychic for help. Meanwhile, Barry decides to throw a huge Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed party against Erica’s wishes. Their confrontation leads to a visit to the dean’s office.” The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.