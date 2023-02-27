Hulk Hogan, 69, Seen With Girlfriend Sky Daily, 44, In Rare Photos After Rumored Health Scare

In good spirits! WWE champ Hulk Hogan, 69, appeared to be in a celebratory mood as he and his girlfriend, Sky Daily, 44, attended a pal’s birthday party on Saturday. The father-of-two rocked an all-black ensemble that featured sneakers, jeans, and a fitted t-shirt. Hulk completed his look with his go-to bandana and black sunglasses, which he placed on top of his head. His blonde beauty rocked figure-hugging brown leggings by Koral and a plunging black blouse. Sky accessorized with a chic gold Chanel necklace and nude high heels.

The pair’s outing comes nearly one month after wrestler Kurt Angle, 54, took to his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, at the end of Jan. and claimed that Hulk underwent “back surgery”, as reported by ET. At the time, Kurt claimed that Hulk’s “nerves” had been affected due to the procedure. “Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body,” he alleged on the episode. “He can’t feel his lower body. He has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using his cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. He can’t feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane, so that’s pretty serious.”

Although the 54-year-old alleged that Hulk was not in tip-top health condition, the Hogan Knows Best star had his reps dispute the claims to ET. “Everything is OK with him,” the rep confirmed on Jan. 31. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” In addition, the rep clarified that Hulk can walk just fine “without a cane”, which he was notably not pictured using on Feb. 25.

Sky and her man’s outing also comes nearly one year after Hulk took to Twitter to reveal they were dating and announce his divorce from Jennifer McDaniel, 49. “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he wrote on Feb. 28, 2022. Hulk and Jennifer were married from 2010 until 2021. They did not welcome any children together. Prior to that, he was married to Linda Hogan, 63, from 1983 to 2009. Linda and Hulk welcomed two kids: Brooke, 34, and Nick, 32.

Most recently, Hulk made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw on Jan. 23. The episode took place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, where the wrestling icon opened the episode. That evening, WWE Raw celebrated their 30th anniversary and held a special episode to celebrate. The episode was also his second appearance at an event in less than a year, as he attended WrestleMania 37 in Apr. 2022.