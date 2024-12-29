Shohei Ohtani: Everything You Need to Know About the Dodgers Player

Image Credit: Getty Images

Los Angeles is celebrating a major milestone achieved by their Dodgers player, Shohei Ohtani. The 30-year-old athlete became the first Major League Baseball player to join the 50-50 club in a single season. “I’m happy, relieved, and very respectful to the peers and everything who came before who played this sport of baseball,” he shared during a press conference after his team’s 20-4 victory against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, September 19.

Shohei entered the MLB in 2018 when he joined the Los Angeles Angels and left in 2023, shortly before joining the Dodgers. He has since become a well-known player in the baseball world, joining the ranks of past players with 50-50 achievements. HollywoodLife has gathered all you need to know about the star player.

Where Is Shohei Ohtani From?

Shohei was born in Oshu, Iwate, Japan, on July 5, 1994.

Shohei Ohtani’s Stats

Throughout his seven-year MLB career, Shohei has accumulated impressive stats. He has hit a total of 222 home runs and 857 hits. In Thursday’s game against the Marlins, he added three more home runs, according to ESPN.

Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers Contract

Shohei signed a contract with the LA Dodgers in December 2023. According to Sports IIlustrated, the contract is worth $700 million over 10 years but will be paid out over 20 years. For the first 10 years, he will earn $2 million annually, and from 2034 to 2043, he will receive $68 million in installments.

Shohei Has the Most Home Runs in a Season

In the 2024 season, Shohei hit 51 home runs and stole 51 bases, according to ESPN, marking an incredible achievement.

Is Shohei Ohtani Married?

According to People, Shohei is married to former Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka. In an Instagram post from February 2024, he announced, “To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make : Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support.”

Does Shohei Ohtani Have Kids?

On December 28, 2024, the athlete shared on Instagram that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon,” he captioned the post.