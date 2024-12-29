Shohei Ohtani’s Wife: All About the MLB Player’s Marriage

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ star player Shohei Ohtani is about to take on another, equally important role — that of a father! The 30-year-old baseball sensation and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, 28, made the big announcement via Instagram on Saturday, December 28, 2024. “Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” he proudly captioned the post, alongside a photo of their dog Dekopin, a set of pink ruffled baby pajamas, and an ultrasound photo covered by a baby-face emoji. Dekopin, otherwise known as “Decoy,” appeared to be taking the news in stride, laying back with his legs in the air for the sweet snapshot.

Ahead of the arrival, here’s what you should about Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka and their life together as a married couple.

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s Wife?

According to PEOPLE, Mamiko Tanaka, 28, is a former pro Japanese basketball player. Per the outlet, early in her career, Tanaka played for Waseeda University. She went on to play professional basketball in 2019, joining the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women’s Japan Basketball League. She stands tall and graceful at 5’11,” and her career as a pro basketball player spanned four years before she retired in 2023. Perhaps most importantly, she’s proven that Ohtani is not the only talented athlete in the family.

How Long Has Shoehei Ohtani Been Married?

Without naming the date or the bride, Ohtani announced his marriage in a February 29, 2024 Instagram post. “To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” he wrote. “I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support.” An adorable snap of Dekopin in the corner of the announcement punctuated the good news.

Two weeks later, Ohtani and Tanaka posed with his new wife as they prepared to board a plane to Seoul, South Korea. The Dodgers were on their way to play there, and the team ultimately made the big reveal with a shot on Twitter of Ohtani and Tanaka, as well as a separate photo of Mookie Betts and wife Brianna Hammonds. “Wheels up to Seoul,” the team captioned the post.

Beyond his couple of big announcements, Ohtani has kept his personal life with Tanaka private — the baseball star has shared very little information about his daily life with Tanaka on social media.

Does Shohei Ohtani Have Kids?

As mentioned above, Ohtani has recently announced he’s about to become a father for the first time! His Instagram post, complete with a pink ruffled onesie, indicated that his first child will be a daughter. Fans were thrilled, and took to the comments thread to share their thoughts on the impending arrival. “I am so thrilled for you two! Congratulations, and best wishes for your baby girl! Decoy is going to be such a great sibling,” remarked a follower, while another quipped, “do you need a nanny?”

According to The Los Angeles Times, Ohtani’s reveal comes amid a year of change, including switching teams from the Angels to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed a $700 million contract with the legendary team in December of 2023. He then led the team to its eighth world series title in November of 2024.