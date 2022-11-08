Senan West: 5 Things To Know About Dominic West’s Son, 14, Who Is Playing Prince William In ‘The Crown’

Senan will play a young Prince William in The Crown.

This is his TV debut.

Senan stars alongside his dad in the series.

Senan West is following in his dad’s footsteps. The 14-year-old will be making his big debut in The Crown season 5, which premieres November 9. He is Dominic West’s son, and Dominic just so happens to star in the Netflix series as well.

Who is Senan West? He’s a rising star. Here’s what you need to know about the young actor as The Crown season 5 is released.

1. The Crown is Senan’s first role.

Senan’s casting was confirmed by Variety back in November 2021. Senan nabbed the role after a nationwide search. His audition, which was submitted via tape by his agent, caught the attention of The Crown producers, according to the outlet. This marks his first onscreen role. Rufus Kampa will play an older Prince William in the upcoming season 6.

2. Senan’s dad also stars in The Crown.

Senan’s dad, Dominic, plays Prince Charles in the show. That’s right. Father and son play father and son in The Crown. Dominic will play the role of Prince Charles for the final two seasons of the show. “Do you know how lucky you are? Bloody lucky!” Dominic recalled telling his son in his interview with Town & Country.

3. Senan is one of Dominic’s 5 kids.

Senan is one of Dominic and Catherine FitzGerald’s four kids. Dominic has another daughter, Martha, from a previous relationship.

4. Dominic loved working with Senan.

Dominic told Town & Country it was “great” to have the “shortcut to a sort of tactile intimacy that you have with your kids that no one else has.” Senan did audition to continue playing William in season 6. Dominic was thankful that his son didn’t get the part because season 6 will showcase times when William and Charles start to clash. “I felt a bit uncomfortable,” Dominic said.

5. Senan made his red carpet debut in 2022.

Senan walked his first official red carpet as an actor at The Crown season 5 premiere in London on November 8. He posed alongside his father, and the rest of their family was there to support them. As a guest, Senan attended the Finding Dory premiere in 2016 with his dad and siblings.