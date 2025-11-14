Who Is Scott Kelly? Meet the Man Whose Résumé Was Viewed at a Jonas Brothers Concert

Image Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

If your name is Scott Kelly, you’ve probably received a lot of questions this week, but one man with the name received unwavering amount support on the internet — and it was all thanks to the Jonas Brothers. On November 10, 2025, TikTok user @your.girl.jen uploaded a video of an unidentified audience member reading a job résumé during a Jonas Brothers concert. The document was labeled, “Scott Kelly Resume Sept 2025.”

“scott kelly your resume was being reviewed at a jonas brothers concert tonight. good luck,” the user captioned her post, which garnered 8 million likes and more than 30,000 comments in four days. Even Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas showed their support for Scott in the comments section once the clip went viral.

“Scott Kelly’s work ethic and critical thinking inspired me to write the line ‘red dress,’” Nick commented, while Kevin chimed in by writing, “I’m one of Scott Kelly’s references.” And leave it to Joe to bring it home, as he commented, “Bro, Scott Kelly was there for me plenty of times. Hired ✅.”

Days later, the real Scott joined the Jonas Brothers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he dropped a major bombshell: he didn’t even know who the famous band members were!

Here, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know about Scott and his new relationship with the Jonas Brothers.

Did Scott Kelly Get the Job?

It turns out that Scott never applied for a new job in the first place. The person reading his credentials was a man named Brandon Bieron, who manages Reimer Home Services and hires veterans. Brandon and Scott served in the same U.S. Army infantry battalion in 2014 at Fort Drum, New York, and Scott wants to help fellow veterans transition out of military service.

“Brandon’s been very successful in his post-military career,” Scott explained during his Tonight Show appearance alongside the JoBros. “He’s the president of a company out there called Reimer that does home services in the Buffalo, [New York], area. And he’s always looking to bring on veteran talent. The transition from being in the military to being a civilian can be very challenging. So, he actually goes out of his way to hire veteran talent in the area for his company.”

Scott then pointed out, “And so [I] wasn’t looking for a job, but he and I are going to link up.”

Is Scott Kelly an Astronaut?

There is a retired astronaut named Scott Kelly, but he is not the same man whose résumé was viewed at the Jonas Brothers’ concert.

What Does Scott Do for a Living?

Scott told The Washington Post that he is “gainfully employed” by his telecommunications company. He is also taking a virtual class for his master’s of business administration (MBA) program.

However, his unplanned 15 minutes of fame brought him a ton of job prospects, he told the Post.

“My inbox is so flooded with opportunities right now,” Scott said. “It’s hard to know where I’m going to start, but right now I’m working on growing my opportunities where I am.”

Countless major brands — from Maybelline to Butterfinger — showed their support for Scott in the comments section of the viral TikTok.

Scott Kelly Didn’t Know Who the Jonas Brothers Were

Before he stumbled into TikTok fame, Scott had no idea who the Jonas Brothers were, he revealed on The Tonight Show on November 13, 2025.

“Can I share a real thing? I had never heard of you before this,” Scott admitted as the crowd laughed. “My wife had to tell me. I didn’t have Disney Channel growing up. I didn’t know. … Hey, I’m huge fans now. Love you guys.”

Scott’s contact, Brandon, was at the brothers’ concert earlier that week with his wife, Ange, according to the Post.