Sam Lloyd: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Scrubs’ Actor Who Died At 56

Zach Braff and countless others are mourning the loss of Sam Lloyd, who bravely fought cancer for over a year until he passed away. Learn more about one of the funniest cast members on ‘Scrubs.’

Sam Lloyd, famous for playing the eccentric lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has sadly passed away at 56 years old. The television star’s agent confirmed the tragic news to our sister website, Variety, on May 1. This is the same day that the public learned of the tragedy, and tributes soon flooded Twitter on Friday — among them, Scrubs’ lead star Zach Braff and the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, contributed their own solemn words (which you can see below).

Sam had only experienced fatherhood for a few weeks when he received the life-changing diagnosis of his brain tumor in Jan. 2019. At the time, surgeons couldn’t remove the tumor and the cancer went on to spread to his lungs, jaw, liver and spine, according to a GoFundMe page that Scrubs producer Tim Hobert and his wife Jill Tracy set up. However, targeted cell therapy made major improvements within a few months, and Sam revealed that the tumor and hematoma in his brain were “virtually gone” by May of 2019. By March of 2020, Tim had sad news to share. The cell therapy began to “lose its effectiveness” and Sam underwent three brain surgeries, before he eventually passed away weeks later. Now, learn more about the beloved actor whom family, friends and fans are mourning.

1. Sam was most famous for his roles on Scrubs and Desperate Housewives. Sam cracked up viewers with his portrayal of lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, a role that he played for 95 episodes between 2001-2009. His other biggest role was Dr. Albert Goldfine on Desperate Housewives, which he played between 2004-2005. He has made appearances in a number of other notable TV shows: Seinfeld, Modern Family, Cougar Town, Shameless and more. He also made cameos on West Wing and Malcom in the Middle, both shows that his famous uncle — Back to the Future Star Christopher Lloyd — also guest-starred on!

2. He has graced the big screen. Although TV was Sam’s forte, he also had roles in big name films like Flubber, Galaxy Quest and Rising Sun.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

3. Sam was musically gifted. He sang in an a cappella group called The Blanks (you might’ve heard the ensemble’s tunes on Scrubs, under the name of “The Worthless Peons”). Sam had also worked on a musical for a decade, which was even accepted into a “prestigious theatre accelerator program” right before his cancer diagnosis, according to the actor’s GoFundMe page.

4. The actor is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their young child. Sam and Vanessa welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Weston, right before Sam learned he had cancer. Sam spent his last year of life bonding and FaceTiming with his precious son, as seen on precious photos on his GoFundMe page.

5. Sam’s life was honored with touching tributes from his TV family. Zach (Braff) took to Twitter shortly after the tragedy broke, writing, “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence shared a throwback photo from the set of the medical comedy, writing, “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”