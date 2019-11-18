Ricky Duran: 5 Things To Know About The Fan-Favorite On Season 17 Of ‘The Voice’

On season 17 of ‘The Voice,’ Ricky Duran has won fans over with his story, and roped viewers in with his incredible voice and stage presence. Now, he’s a contender to win the whole show!

Ricky Duran, 29, is a member of Blake Shelton’s team on season 17 of The Voice. He was the voted as one of Blake’s final three artists by the fans during the Nov. 12 episode, and has secured a spot in the top 13. From the blind auditions to the battle rounds to the knockouts and live playoffs, Ricky has continuously delivered incredible performances week after week. He has certainly become a top contender to make it far on this season of the singing competition series, and you can get to know more about him right here:

1. He got started in music thanks to his father. Ricky was just six years old when he first learned how to play guitar with lessons from his dad, who worked as a musician while also keeping a full-time job to support the family during Ricky’s childhood. In high school, Ricky played music with his dad, and they developed an incredible bond based on their shared passion. When Ricky began pursuing music as a career with a band of his own, his father even served as his manager.

2. His parents have both sadly passed away. Ricky’s father committed suicide shortly after Ricky graduated from college. Just years later, the singer’s mother died from breast cancer. On The Voice, Ricky has been open about the loss he’s suffered, and has said that he wants to make his parents proud with his appearance on the show.

3. He studied music in college. Ricky went to school at the Berklee College of Music for college. He then moved from Massachusetts to Austin, Texas, where he has been working as an independent performing artist.

4. He has three sisters. Ricky is the youngest child of four and has three older sisters: Julia, Maria and Natalie. Their relationship has strengthened following the death of their parents.

5. He can do more than just sing! In addition to singing, Ricky has also showed off his guitar skills on The Voice.