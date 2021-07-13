Ray Singleton: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Singer Whose Wife Is Battling Brain Cancer

Singer Ray Singleton is taking the ‘AGT’ stage during the July 13 episode for a truly incredible performance. Ray is sure to be a standout, so HL has rounded up 5 key things you need to know.

The America’s Got Talent auditions are still underway, and one of the most emotional auditions will be featured during July 13 episode. Singer Ray Singleton will be performing for the AGT judges in what’s sure to be one of the most memorable auditions of season 16. Ray will be accompanied by his wife, Roslyn, and they have one incredible love story.

So, who is Ray Singleton? He has already gotten noticed by major artists. HollywoodLife has 5 things you need to know about Ray as his AGT journey begins.

1. Ray’s wife is battling brain cancer.

Ray and Roslyn met in 2016 and married in November 2018. Roslyn, who is a Navy veteran, revealed she had brain cancer on their first date. When she returned from Afghanistan, Roslyn received treatment for the orange-sized tumor on her brain. She spent 6 years cancer-free. However, a second tumor was discovered in 2019. The couple currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A week before the July 13 episode of AGT, featuring Ray’s audition, Roslyn was hospitalized. Ray provided updates for fans on Instagram. Roslyn has also kept fans posted on her Instagram account and continues to show her support for her husband.

2. Ray has many celebrity fans.

When Ray tweeted out one of his videos in May 2020 and tagged John Legend, the Oscar winner commented, “Beautiful!” Actress Yvette Nicole Brown has also shown her support for Ray and Roslyn. Missy Elliott commented on one of Ray’s videos on Instagram.

3. Ray taught himself to play the piano.

“I sat down at a piano at roughly 15 years old, and I taught myself how to play,” he told The Charlotte Post. “To this day, I’ve never had a music lesson. I don’t know how to read music, but it’s in my DNA. It runs through me. My wife can tell you that I am singing 24/7. She has a healthy love-hate relationship with my singing, but it gets me through everything.”

4. Ray and his wife were on ‘Ellen.’

Ray and Roslyn were invited to be guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020 after the video of Ray singing to Roslyn before she underwent surgery went viral. The couple talked about their journey with Ellen and got a special video message from Dwyane Wade. Ellen also gave them a check for $25,000.

5. He attended Winthrop University.

Ray is from Charleston, South Carolina. He went to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in theater and a Master’s degree in counselor education. He is the minister of music at First Calvary Baptist Church in Rock Hill, according to The Charlotte Post.